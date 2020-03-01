Fiery Diamond & Silk Speech: Blacks Don’t Need Reparations, They Need Liberation from Dems

Diamond and Silk are not playing games.

Yes, you could have written that as the open for a hundred articles over the past few years about the two women, also known as Lynette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson.

This time, you get the feeling it’s even more appropriate than ever — in a speech Thursday to this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference outside of Washington, D.C.

“First of all, we want to say thank you to CPAC for giving two conservative black chicks who are down with politics the opportunity to be here,” said Diamond (Hardaway). “I’m not gonna be here long — but I just came here to talk about what makes America great.”

And talk about making America great they did.

TRENDING: Sanders Mocks Pence & Millions of Americans' Christian Faith with Offensive Coronavirus Comment

The speech, 20 minutes in length, was one of the highlights of the CPAC schedule.

“When I look at Bernie Sanders and his socialistic ideas it reminds me of the initials of his first and last name, Silk,” Diamond said.

“Straight B.S.”

Do you support Diamond and Silk? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (219 Votes) 1% (3 Votes)

There were more denunciations of straight bull fertilizer during the speech.

“We need more free thinkers and less freeloaders,” one line from Diamond went.

“And if you are a freeloader, we need you to get up off your seat and do-nothing and go get you a job!”

However, their key message had to do with independence — from the mentalities of the past, particularly when it came to black Americans and the issue of reparations for slavery.

“And another thing to the Democrats,” Diamond said about the 11-minute mark. “Black people don’t need reparations, black people need liberation from the Democrat plantation.”

RELATED: Ana Navarro Gets Racist After Polls Show Huge Black Support for Trump

If you wanted to end the speech there, you could have. Thank you, and goodnight. Wave your hands, get the CPAC plaudits, and move along.

They didn’t, mind you, and more power to them. However, they hit upon the main vein: Reparations are a fraud foisted upon very guilty liberals who want to extirpate their past in the simplest way possible.

Want to get rid of that nagging sense you shouldn’t be where you are? Reparations. Don’t think you’re doing enough for the liberal cause? Reparations. It’s a mantra. It’s a way of life. You can hear it in the wind. Reparations.

The social media duo also emphasized the First Amendment.

“We have the right to act, speak, think what we want without hindrance and restraint from our government,” Diamond said. “We are one nation under God, baby.”

They also had an issue with the fact that the Senate rejected the Born-Alive Survivors Protection Act, which would require doctors to, among other things, do what they can to keep babies alive that are born out of abortions.

Either way, as you can see, it was a barn-burner of a speech. Diamond and Silk wouldn’t have it any other way.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.