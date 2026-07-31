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Fire crews work around the wreckage of a U.S. Marines' F-35B fighter jet after it crashed into a field near Miramar Air Base in San Diego, California, on July 31, 2026.
Fire crews work around the wreckage of a U.S. Marines' F-35B fighter jet after it crashed into a field near Miramar Air Base in San Diego, California, on July 31, 2026. (Sandy Huffaker - AFP / Getty Images)

Fiery F-35 'Mishap' Triggers Major Emergency Response at California Air Base

 By Jack Davis  July 31, 2026 at 2:28pm
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An F-35 jet crashed Friday at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar near San Diego.

Officials said the pilot ejected before the crash, according to KGTV.

The crash took place at about 10 a.m.

“We can confirm a Class A mishap involving a Marine Corps F-35B in the vicinity of MCAS Miramar,” a representative of the base said.


“The pilot ejected and has been recovered,” the statement said.

The military defines a “Class A mishap” as a severe accident that leads to death or disability of those involved, the loss of an aircraft, or damage topping $2.5 million, according to KUSI-TV.

The average cost of an F-35 B, the variant of the jet flown by the Marine Corps, is $109 million.

Officials noted that the aircraft was assigned to 3rd Marine Air Wing, Marine Air Group 11.

The pilot is in stable condition.

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FAA Warns Issue with Seats on Hundreds of Boeing Planes May Pose Danger to Passengers

KUSI reported that a woman said her co-workers told her the jet came in low on its approach and missed the runway.

The plane’s tail was low and its nose was pointed upward when it crashed, the woman said.

The woman said a huge fireball followed the impact.

Airport fire crews sprayed the wreckage with foam, according to CNN.

A grass fire caused by the crash was extinguished.

“F-35 short final crash,” Miramar’s air traffic control tower told firefighters, according to an audio recording.

The cause of the crash has not been determined.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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