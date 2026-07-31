Fiery F-35 'Mishap' Triggers Major Emergency Response at California Air Base

An F-35 jet crashed Friday at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar near San Diego.

Officials said the pilot ejected before the crash, according to KGTV.

The crash took place at about 10 a.m.

“We can confirm a Class A mishap involving a Marine Corps F-35B in the vicinity of MCAS Miramar,” a representative of the base said.

Aerial footage captured by FOX 5 San Diego shows the burned out, smoldering wreckage of a U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning ll that crashed earlier at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in Southern California. pic.twitter.com/PjS8SykDvM — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) July 31, 2026



“The pilot ejected and has been recovered,” the statement said.

The military defines a “Class A mishap” as a severe accident that leads to death or disability of those involved, the loss of an aircraft, or damage topping $2.5 million, according to KUSI-TV.

The average cost of an F-35 B, the variant of the jet flown by the Marine Corps, is $109 million.

Officials noted that the aircraft was assigned to 3rd Marine Air Wing, Marine Air Group 11.

The pilot is in stable condition.

A California Alert camera caught the moment an F-35 fighter jet crashed near Miramar Air Base in San Diego, sending a plume of smoke up in the area. The pilot ejected and was later taken to a medical facility. pic.twitter.com/sJiDpGGtQ9 — Spectrum News 1 SoCal (@SpecNews1SoCal) July 31, 2026

KUSI reported that a woman said her co-workers told her the jet came in low on its approach and missed the runway.

The plane’s tail was low and its nose was pointed upward when it crashed, the woman said.

The woman said a huge fireball followed the impact.

Airport fire crews sprayed the wreckage with foam, according to CNN.

A grass fire caused by the crash was extinguished.

Initial reports of a crash involving a U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning ll at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, home of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, in San Diego, California. pic.twitter.com/CkVWMKmp0y — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) July 31, 2026

“F-35 short final crash,” Miramar’s air traffic control tower told firefighters, according to an audio recording.

The cause of the crash has not been determined.

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