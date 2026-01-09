Fiery But Mostly Peaceful Rhetoric: Huge NYC Crowd Chants That They'll Kill Noem, ICE Agents

Call them “fiery but mostly peaceful” death threats against government officials.

Just one day after a woman who appeared to be attacking Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents with her vehicle was shot and killed in Minneapolis, crowds in New York City gathered in Foley Square to protest what they called unnecessary violence.

Their demand? Unnecessary violence, just against the people they don’t like.

The protests weren’t the only ones in the wake of the death of Renee Good, the woman who was shot in her SUV on Wednesday while she was interrupting ICE operations in Minnesota. She was invariably described in terms like WABC-TV’s, which mentioned that she was a “37-year-old mother.” Which may be true, but the more pertinent part is that she was a woman who was ordered to move her car, shifted from reverse into drive, and then appeared to accelerate with a federal agent directly in front of her vehicle:

WARNING: The following video contains graphic footage that some viewers will find offensive.

I’ll point out one thing. At the 4–5 second mark, the car is in drive and the woman steps on the gas while the wheels are turned to the LEFT. Because the ground is frozen, the tires have no traction and spin in place. Had there been no ice, the car very likely would have head-on… pic.twitter.com/uwjBMj0PA2 — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) January 8, 2026

That’s called turning your vehicle into a weapon, either purposely or accidentally. I’m willing to bet on the former, given the fact that she wasn’t following instructions to begin with, but either way is, unfortunately for her, an easy and relatively foolproof method to get yourself killed if you’re dealing with law enforcement.

Naturally, if you believe that this was wrong — in spite of evidence, but the people who tend to believe these sorts of things to be wrong in a knee-jerk fashion also tend to be the evidence-proof sort — you want justice. Justice, to protesters in Foley Square, was mass murder toward their enemies.

Not that this was how WABC reported it, of course:

Protesters chanted “Renee Nicole Good,” the name of the American citizen Minneapolis City Council says was killed by an ICE agent. “Are we outraged enough? No! We’re not. We must be must more outraged than we already are. We haven’t begun to scratch the surface of how outraged we must be,” said Angelo Pinto of Until Freedom. “What happened today was a tragedy and I think one of the most tragic parts was that I was not shocked to see the headline,” said Hannah Strauss of Hands Off NYC. “That they have normalized this. It is just a continuation in the escalation of the force that they are using against the communities that they claim to protect.”

The report conspicuously did not include the chants of “Kristi Noem will hang” or “Save a life / Kill an ICE!” even though footage of protesters calling for the deaths of the leader of the Department of Homeland Security and federal law enforcement officials could be easily found on social media. Wonder what the reason for the omission was — maybe an X outage that specifically affected WABC headquarters? Because, either way, the reportage came across much like the infamous “fiery but mostly peaceful protests” chyron on CNN back during the 2020 riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin:

NOW: “Kristi Noem will Hang!” Huge crowd chants in Foley Square NYC, also “Save a life, kill an ICE” as they gather to protest the ICE killing of Renee Good in Minneapolis. Some in the crowd condemn the talk of killing. pic.twitter.com/ifrXNZB0dz — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) January 8, 2026

And yes, some in the crowd condemned the calls for violence. Not enough, considering the calls were literal chants for lynching a Cabinet official and offing ICE agents while everyone was at it. This feels like a scene from the Russian Revolution in Saint Petersburg back in 1917, only if the Romanovs were in charge of enforcing federal immigration law.

This all has consequences, by the way. As this was happening in New York, more trouble was brewing on the other coast, where two individuals were shot by federal immigration officials in Portland, Oregon, after they, too, allegedly used their vehicle as a weapon against ICE. While details remain sketchy as of late Thursday evening, DHS says that the incident had to do with “a Venezuelan illegal alien affiliated with the transnational Tren de Aragua prostitution ring.”

At 2:19 PST, US Border Patrol agents were conducting a targeted vehicle stop in Portland, Oregon. The passenger of the vehicle and target is a Venezuelan illegal alien affiliated with the transnational Tren de Aragua prostitution ring and involved in a recent shooting in… — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 9, 2026

Or, as the crowd in Foley Square might have put it, “our sorta people.”

It’s a phrase I find myself using too often recently, and if I repeat myself, it’s because its author’s sentiments have not been surpassed in eloquence in the 430 years since he wrote them, and his warning has come true far too often this past year: “These violent delights have violent ends.” Those violent delights have claimed many more lives than those of Romeo and Juliet, and they may have even claimed the life of Renee Good — a woman who apparently died trying to harm federal agents, yes, but who also may well have heard her own sniveling wretch of a governor declare “war” on ICE the self-same day.

And now, again, we have DHS agents targeted as decadent Gotham bourgeois revolutionaries cheerfully incant “Save a life / Kill an ICE!” As for Noem, this is less than a year since Charlie Kirk was murdered, and less than two since Donald Trump was shot.

Some of these people, no doubt, have working memories. Thus, we cannot take this figuratively. If the New York left cannot police its own, it’s name-and-shame time; sadly, experience has proved it’s the only way these hateful, incitement-drunk fools will learn.

