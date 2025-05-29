Fiery Stephen Miller 'Supercharges' ICE, Issues Goals So High Agents Worry They Might Not Be Able to Keep Up: Report

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents already have a tall task in reversing former President Joe Biden’s open-border catastrophe.

Now, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller has charged those agents with even greater responsibility.

According to Axios, Miller and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem met with top immigration officials on May 21 at ICE headquarters in Washington, D.C., where Miller tried to “supercharge” ICE’s efforts by insisting on 3,000 arrests per day, a number that has some agents worried about their own job security should they fail to execute Miller’s — and by extension President Donald Trump’s — aggressive arrest-and-deportation plan.

Indeed, that target represents a threefold increase over the number of daily arrests made early in Trump’s second term.

Axios cited multiple sources familiar with the “tense” meeting.

“Miller’s directive and tone had people leaving the meeting feeling their jobs could be in jeopardy if the new targets aren’t reached, two of the sources said. A third person said Miller was trying to motivate people with a harsh tone,” the outlet wrote.

Moreover, those same sources noted that Miller has used the same tone with senior DHS officials in the past.

Noem, meanwhile, “took a milder approach in pushing for more arrests, soliciting feedback from ICE leaders.”

In a statement, White House representative Abigail Jackson merely reiterated Trump’s broader goals.

“Keeping President Trump’s promise to deport illegal aliens is something the administration takes seriously,” the statement read. “We are committed to aggressively and efficiently removing illegal aliens from the United States, and ensuring our law enforcement officers have the resources necessary to do so. The safety of the American people depends upon it.”

More than four months into Trump’s second presidency, the problem of reversing Biden’s border invasion remains serious.

Biden, after all, flooded the country with illegal immigrants. Judges, meanwhile, did nothing.

Trump, who possesses authority equal to what Biden once wielded, wants to reverse that flow. Now, judges have intervened to stop the current president.

Judges, of course, do not have the power to interpret, let alone limit, the extent of a president’s constitutional authority. As Thomas Jefferson once noted, to suggest otherwise would make “our constitution a compleat felo de se[,] for intending to establish three departments, coordinate and independent, that they might check and balance one another, it has given, according to this opinion, to one of them alone the right to prescribe rules for the government of the others; and to that one too which is unelected by, and independent of, the nation.”

In other words, Americans have a very serious problem with our tyrannical judiciary.

We also have the continued problem of Biden-era illegal immigrants.

Whether Noem’s “milder approach” or Miller’s aggressive one ultimately bears fruit, only time may tell. As President Ronald Reagan reminded himself regularly, “There is no limit to what a man can do or where he can go if he doesn’t mind who gets the credit.”

As he has shown on multiple occasions, however, Miller at least seems to understand the urgency of the situation.

