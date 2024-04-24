Share
Fight Breaks Out with Harris' Secret Service Detail - Agent Handcuffed, Removed from Scene

 By Jack Davis  April 24, 2024 at 3:41pm
A new report said that an incident involving a fight among Secret Service agents took place Monday morning.

According to the Washington Examiner, an armed agent who was part of the protective detail for Vice President Kamala Harris scuffled with other agents at Joint Base Andrews near Washington, D.C.

Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi offered a summary of the episode, which he framed as a medical incident.

“At approximately 9 a.m. April 22, a U.S. Secret Service special agent supporting the vice president’s departure from Joint Base Andrews began displaying behavior their colleagues found distressing,” he said.

“The agent was removed from their assignment while medical personnel were summoned,” he said.

“The vice president was at the Naval Observatory when this incident occurred, and there was no impact on her departure from Joint Base Andrews,” he said.

“The U.S. Secret Service takes the safety and health of our employees very seriously. As this was a medical matter, we will not disclose any further details,” he said.

The Examiner, without citing a source, said the agent involved “became aggressive with other agents.”

“When the special agent in charge and a detail shift supervisor attempted to calm the agent, a physical altercation ensued. The agent was handcuffed before being withdrawn from service for medical assessment,” the report said.

Journalist Susan Crabtree offered some other details in a post on X.

“Sources within the Secret Service community tell me the agent assigned to VP Kamala Harris was armed during the fight – that the gun was secured in the agent’s holster until other agents physically restrained the agent and took the gun from the agent’s possession,” she posted.

Crabtree said there are internal concerns over the incident.

“I’m also told there are DEI concerns among the USSS community about the hiring of this agent. Other agents and officers within the USSS are asking questions about the agent’s hiring process, whether the USSS did enough to look into the agent’s background and monitor the agent’s mental well-being because there have been widespread concerns about other strange behavior before this incident,” she wrote.

Neither Crabtree nor the Examiner published the agent’s name.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
