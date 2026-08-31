For decades, hardworking Americans have been systematically abused by Big Tech, bad trade deals, and a political establishment that betrays them.

Many people are in outright rebellion against the post-pandemic new normal — which is asking them to host data centers in their backyards while private companies and law enforcement agencies track their every movement in real-time.

Poeple already watched their hometown factories boarded up and shipped overseas decades ago, and now, they’re being patronized by San Francisco and Washington elites who want their counties and cities to host servers for Orwellian systems.

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