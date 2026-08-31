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An automatic license plate reader (ALPR) camera sits stationed at the intersection of Flower and Houston avenues on Aug. 19, 2026 in Washington.
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An automatic license plate reader (ALPR) camera sits stationed at the intersection of Flower and Houston avenues on Aug. 19, 2026 in Washington. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

The Fight Against Globalism Is Local: Why Americans Are Fighting Flock Cameras and Data Centers

 By Johnathan Jones  August 31, 2026 at 12:59pm
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For decades, hardworking Americans have been systematically abused by Big Tech, bad trade deals, and a political establishment that betrays them.

Many people are in outright rebellion against the post-pandemic new normal — which is asking them to host data centers in their backyards while private companies and law enforcement agencies track their every movement in real-time.

Poeple already watched their hometown factories boarded up and shipped overseas decades ago, and now, they’re being patronized by San Francisco and Washington elites who want their counties and cities to host servers for Orwellian systems.

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Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




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