Fighter Jets Intercept, 'Headbutt' Private Plane Breaching Restricted Air Space Over President Trump

The skies over President Donald Trump were busy with uninvited company Saturday and Sunday, as the North American Aerospace Defense Command scrambled aircraft to chase planes out of restricted airspace.

Air space is restricted wherever the president might be. Notices announcing the bans are called Temporary Flight Restrictions, which pilots are expected to be aware of. NORAD, which uses American and Canadian planes, has the job of enforcing restrictions.

Over the July Fourth weekend, Trump was in Bedminster, New Jersey, where he stayed at the Trump National Golf Club there.

On Independence Day, Trump remained in Washington for the signing of the “One Big Beautiful Bill.”

While he was at Bedminster, NORAD had to scramble aircraft five times on Saturday and more times on Sunday, according to Newsweek.

Newsweek reported that 11 civilian aircraft were intercepted over the weekend.

The First Air Force, which is based at Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida, said in a statement on Saturday that in one instance, a fighter jet had intercepted a “general aviation aircraft” on Saturday at approximately 2:39 p.m. ET.

The responding F-16 carried out what’s called a “headbutt” maneuver to get the attention of the wayward pilot, according to Fox News.

The maneuver puts the fighter in front of the civilian plane as the military plane signals the pilot to either follow the military aircraft or change course.

Do you find yourself concerned with Trump's general safety? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 93% (405 Votes) No: 7% (31 Votes)

Fox News reported that in addition to F-16 jets, U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 Blackjack helicopters chased away planes that were not supposed to be in the restricted zone.

In a message to pilots, NORAD said, “It is critically important for North American flight safety that Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) violations are avoided.”

“All pilots must familiarize themselves with updates to restricted airspace, including reviewing new and existing FAA NOTAMs that impact their flight plans and activities. Adhering to FAA restricted airspace protocols is mandatory, regardless of geographical region, airframe, or aircrew,” the NORAD statement said.

General Gregory Guillot, Commander, NORAD and US Northern Command, scolded pilots who ignore warnings of which they are supposed to be aware.

“NORAD and the FAA aim to keep the skies over America safe, with close attention paid to areas with Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFR) to ensure flight safety, national security, and the security of the President,” he said in a statement posted to X.

“TFR procedures are mandatory, and the excessive number of TFR violations this weekend indicates some civil aviators are not reading Notice to Airmen, or NOTAMs, before each flight as required by the FAA. NORAD armed fighter aircraft will intercept and guide offending aircraft out of the TFR,” he added.

“Should the pilot of an aircraft happen to find itself intercepted by either fighters or helicopters, they should immediately come up on frequency 121.5 or 243.0 and turn around to reverse course until receiving additional instructions on one of those frequencies,” Guillot said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.