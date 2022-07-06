Filmmaker: Dozens of Naval Crew Recount Deeply Unsettling Contact with 'at Least 100' UFOs

July 8 falls on a Friday this year. Although not recognized as any kind of official holiday, that date has significance in American history.

It was on July 8, 1947, that a public information officer at Roswell Army Air Field in New Mexico released a statement that said the remains of a “flying disk” had been recovered.

The story was hastily retracted, and the mysterious object was said to be a weather balloon. But the legend of the discovery grew.

Now, 75 years later, there are still questions about unidentified flying objects and what our government knows about them.

A report last week claimed “dozens” of U.S. Navy personnel had described their own UFO encounters — and a possible cover-up of a serious national security concern.

On four days between July 15 and July 30, 2019, Navy warships off the coast of southern California were shadowed by large groups of what are now referred to as UAPs — unidentified aerial phenomena.







The Navy has said the objects were drones.

Scott Bray, deputy director of naval intelligence, testified during a House Intelligence subcommittee hearing on May 17 that the service is “now reasonably confident” that the sightings were “unmanned aerial systems in the area.”

A few days later, Adam Kehoe wrote on The Drive’s War Zone, “After intense public speculation, stacks of official documents obtained via the Freedom Of Information Act, ambiguous statements from top officials, and an avalanche of media attention, it has now been made clear that the mysterious swarming of U.S. Navy ships off the Southern California coast in 2019 was caused by drones, not otherworldly UFOs or other mysterious craft.”

Not everyone believes that, however.

Documentary filmmaker Jeremy Corbell told the U.K.’s Daily Mail he has interviewed dozens of witnesses who dispute the official conclusions.

Corbell claimed his contacts and documents received through FOIA requests describe actions no known drones could take: hovering at 21,000 feet, submerging into the ocean, flying for more than four hours and eluding the Navy’s anti-drone technology.

He said crew members reported seeing “at least 100” of the craft performing complex maneuvers.

The Daily Mail said it had been told by one anonymous crew member that the encounters were “world-changing.”

“We don’t yet have enough information to say whether this is man-made technology or not,” the Navy officer said. “But the amazing energy capacity of these craft is world-changing regardless.”

A year ago, Corbell — whose credits include “UFOs: Declassified LIVE,” “Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers” and “Hunt for the Skinwalker” — shared footage of the incidents on Twitter.

The video featured the shaky camera and ambiguous blinking lights that usually accompany such claims.

In 2019 U.S. Navy warships were swarmed by UFOs. Over the past months, I’ve provided a large amount of cumulative and corroborate visual data to support this fact. What I’m providing today is video footage – captured from THE DECK of the USS Omaha – by the on-board “VIPER” TEAM. pic.twitter.com/uGXcymnneW — Jeremy Kenyon Lockyer Corbell (@JeremyCorbell) June 29, 2021

“The videos, verified by the Pentagon, pictured flashing objects hovering above US Navy ships in the Pacific Ocean west of San Diego, radar screens picking up nine of the craft, and infrared footage of one orb-shaped object diving into the ocean,” the Daily Mail said.

Bray talked about the 2019 footage as he displayed it during the subcommittee hearing in May.







He said the triangular shapes seen were a trick of the light hitting the lens of the camera.

The intelligence official acknowledged that not all UAPs can be identified.

“We recognize that that can be unsatisfying or insufficient in the eyes of many,” Bray said. “It is a popular topic in our nation with various theories as to what these objects may be and where they originate. By nature, we are all curious. And we seek to understand the unknown.”

That UAP hearing was the first of its kind in more than 50 years.

Why such an expert was summoned before Congress now raises questions. What is really going on here?

One cynical conclusion is the “flying saucer” narratives are being positioned by the political class as the mothership of all distractions. Democrats would rather talk about aliens than inflation, gas prices or other troubling aspects of Joe Biden’s presidency.

Corbell said he and the crew members who saw the objects have different ideas.

They believe such advanced technology moving freely off the coast of San Diego suggests the United States is in danger of being bested by unknown forces.

“We don’t know yet what exactly these craft were. But whatever they are, their abilities and presence alone represents a serious national security issue and shouldn’t be dismissed out of hand,” the filmmaker said.

Bray acknowledged the possible danger during his testimony, saying that is a reason such information must be distributed with great caution.

“If UAP do indeed represent a potential threat to our security, then the capability, systems, processes and sources we use to observe, record, study or analyze these phenomena need to be classified at appropriate levels,” he said.

“We do not want, we do not want potential adversaries to know exactly what we are able to see or understand or how we come to the conclusions we make. Therefore, public disclosures must be carefully considered on a case-by-case basis.”

In the end, it seems most likely that America’s own highly classified scientific advances are the source of the current UAP craze.

I’m hoping the Space Force created under former President Donald Trump has access to resources that would seem like science fiction to us.

I want to believe.

