Final Batch of Epstein Documents Released, Accusations Made Against Big Names

The final batch of documents related to a lawsuit against Jeffrey Epstein’s girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, were released to the public Tuesday and, as expected, there were few big revelations to be found in them.

There were, however, three fairly well-known names among those revealed in the documents as been accused of sex trafficking by Virginia Giuffre, Fox News reported.

Giuffre, who once told the BBC that Epstein “passed [her] around like a platter of fruit” among his favored companions, named Marvin Minsky, Bill Richardson and Les Wexner in a 2016 deposition as having trafficked her.

Minsky, a computer scientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology who is sometimes referred to as the “father of artificial intelligence,” died of a cerebral hemorrhage at the age of 88 in 2016, the same year the deposition was taken.

Richardson, a former governor of New Mexico as well as ambassador to the United Nations under former President Bill Clinton, died last September at the age of 75.

Les Wexner, 86, is the only one of the three who is still among the living. He founded The Limited in 1963 and purchased Victoria’s Secret from its founder in 1982.

Previous document releases had redacted the names of the three men.

The Wexner Foundation reportedly did not respond to a request for comment from Fox.

Giuffre had sued Maxwell in 2015 for defamation in 2015. The case was settled in 2017.

Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years for sex trafficking but has appealed her conviction. She too declined a request for comment.

Giuffre also claimed to have had dinner with Clinton on the infamous “Epstein Island,” Little James Island in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

She also said that she’d met former President Donald Trump. Neither Clinton nor Trump were engaged in sexual activity of any kind, she said.

She also said that former Vice President Al Gore and his wife Tipper stayed on Epstein’s island, but, again, she was unaware of “any wrongdoing” on their parts. Gore, through a spokesperson, denied ever having been with Epstein and said he didn’t remember ever even meeting him.

The documents released Tuesday included seven documents totaling about 1,500 pages. They were expected to be the last made public from the lawsuit, NBC News reported.

“In total, 4,553 pages of documents were made public, and they included the names of more than 150 people connected to or mentioned in legal proceedings related to Epstein and his network, which allegedly centered on paying teenage girls and young women to engage in sexual acts with the wealthy financier and other powerful men under the guise of massage therapy,” NBC reported.

Most of those 150 names had already been released to the public, as The Western Journal has previously reported, before U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska ordered their release.

“[W]hile some records have been released over the years, other materials were kept sealed or had names redacted in part because of privacy concerns,” according to NBC.

