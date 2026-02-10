Final Deadline Passes: Sheriff's Department Chasing 'New Leads' in Nancy Guthrie Case

With another 24 hours having passed, the harrowing saga of Nancy Guthrie, the missing mother of NBC News’ “Today” host Savannah Guthrie, continues with very little in the way of real answers.

On January 31, the 84-year-old Nancy was last seen, and presumably went missing from her Arizona home early February 1.

This prompted a massive search for the elderly mother, capturing national attention and concern.

Authorities claimed that there was a ransom note, demanding $6 million be deposited into a Bitcoin account, per The New York Post. No such funds have been added to that account as of this reporting.

Those ransom letters — also purportedly sent to various media outlets such as TMZ — listed last Thursday and Monday as two key deadlines in paying up that ransom.

Both deadlines, marked for 5 p.m. Arizona time, have now passed.

While local authorities still haven’t verified whether the ransom note in question is authentic, they have largely treated it as such given the lack of other leads.

(Of note, there doesn’t appear to have been any proof of life provided.)

This dead end has the Pima County Sheriff’s Department looking for “new leads,” according to NewsNation reporter Brian Entin.

New statement from Pima Sheriff says they are following up on new leads and we can expect to see an active law enforcement presence at Guthrie residences.

So far – I have not noticed anything at Nancy or Annie’s house today. — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) February 9, 2026

“New statement from Pima Sheriff says they are following up on new leads and we can expect to see an active law enforcement presence at Guthrie residences,” Entin posted to X on Monday.

That being said, Entin did note: “So far – I have not noticed anything at Nancy or Annie’s house today.”

Annie Guthrie is the sister of Savannah, and police had searched her home given its proximity to Nancy’s home, according to People magazine.

As The New York Post notes, Savannah Guthrie posted a solo video on Monday, hours before the last deadline passed.

“We believe our mom is still out there,” Savannah said. “She was taken, and we don’t know where.”

She added: “I’m coming on just to ask you not just for your prayers, but no matter where you are — even if you’re far from Tucson — if you see anything, if you hear anything, if there’s anything at all that seems strange to you, that you report to law enforcement.”

“We need your help,” she also said.

