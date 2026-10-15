The Final Humiliation: Biden Presidential Library May Never Exist - No Site, Accounts Virtually Empty, Donors Won't Give, and Worse

If you were eagerly waiting for the opportunity to purchase tickets for the Joseph R. Biden Presidential Library, you might want to pump the brakes.

The former president, largely remembered for his rapidly declining physical and cognitive health, accompanied by his incoherent rambling and nonsensical policy goals, risks being forgotten as plans for a library look increasingly bleak.

The U.K.’s Daily Mail reported Wednesday that the Joe and Jill Biden Presidential Library Foundation, according to tax documents from 2024, has just $4 million in funds. That’s all money left over from the former president’s failed campaign that year. It hopes to raise $11.3 million, but the total still seems modest for a presidential library.

In comparison, the Chicago Sun-Times reported the Barack Obama Presidential Center had a price tag of $1 billion.

Similarly, the Washington Examiner puts the estimate for a Donald Trump Presidential Library at $1 billion.

The lack of funds speaks to the sentiment amongst Democratic donors, who aren’t too enthusiastic about the idea.

“No real library will ever be built,” one said. “Sadly, for him, that ship has sailed.”

Should Delaware taxpayers fund the Biden library? Absolutely, he deserves it No, it's a waste of taxpayer money Only if there's clear public benefit I have no strong opinion Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Absolutely, he deserves it 2% (3 votes) No, it's a waste of taxpayer money 87% (124 votes) Only if there's clear public benefit 8% (12 votes) I have no strong opinion 3% (4 votes)

“I can’t speak for other donors, only myself, but I will not be contributing to it,” donor John Morgan concluded. “While I still have deep respect for the man I once knew, his legacy was tarnished by the decisions of those closest to him.”

The former president himself expressed hopes of his home state of Delaware being the site of a library, with the Daily Mail naming the city of Wilmington as a candidate.

While a riverfront location was an option, another could be the University of Delaware, but nothing is certain, as Biden’s representatives did not respond to the outlet’s request for a specific site.

The former 46th president’s records are currently being kept at the National Archives in Maryland, and more records from his days in the Senate are housed at the university.

What makes the situation worse comes from how funding could be secured.

Despite the Daily Mail noting federal funds cannot go toward the project under the Presidential Libraries Act of 1955, state funds are still allowed.

Indeed, Delaware taxpayers would be the ones helping make this a reality. One plan indicated $48 to $60 million in construction funding available, but the office of the Mayor of Wilmington did not respond to a request for clarification as to whether that figure indicates the money is available for the project.

Scripture tells us that in the end there is justice, and for one of the worst presidents in history, it’s finding him now.

The sham is over.

Even Democrat donors do not care anymore about a man they once pretended was capable of running the country.

Why would they build a monument to someone who spent four years humiliating their party with his incompetent leadership?

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