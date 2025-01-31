Share
The U.S. Coast Guard investigates aircraft wreckage from Wednesday's aircraft collision on the Potomac River with Reagan National Airport in the background on Thursday.
The U.S. Coast Guard investigates aircraft wreckage from Wednesday's aircraft collision on the Potomac River with Reagan National Airport in the background on Thursday. (Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Giles - U.S. Coast Guard / Getty Images)

In Final Moment That Doomed DC Flight Was Directed to Change Course for Runway 33

 By Joe Saunders  January 31, 2025 at 7:48am
It was a routine change of runways, but it spelled disaster for a passenger plane and an Army helicopter in the nation’s capital.

The New York Times reported Friday that Wednesday night’s mid-air collision near Ronald Reagan National Airport was preceded by air traffic controllers directing American Airlines Flight 5342 away from the airport’s main runway.

The collision that followed left 67 passengers, crew, and soldiers dead, according to the Associated Press.

According to the Times, the passenger plane was initially cleared to land at Runway 1, Reagan National’s main runway.

Instead, the plane was directed to Runway 33, an intersecting runway.

It was not an unusual maneuver, according to sources cited by the Times.

“That decision, according to the person who was briefed on the event and two other people who are familiar with the airport’s air traffic, happens routinely when regional jets like the American Airlines aircraft are involved, and may have been made to help keep air traffic moving efficiently by not clogging the main runway,” the Times reported.

Still, it will no doubt figure in the investigation of the crash, which was the nation’s deadliest since 2001, according to the AP.

Meanwhile, political fallout from the collision continues.

President Donald Trump has raised questions about whether the “diversity, equity, and inclusion” policies of the Obama and Biden administrations played a role in the tragedy.

Breaking: Another Plane Crash - This Time in Philadelphia - Homes on Fire - Developing

Only a week before, among his first acts in office, Trump signed an executive order banning DEI-focused hiring practices at the Federal Aviation Administration.

Liberal media figures, on the other hand, caused a social media uproar by trying, unsuccessfully, to link the disaster to Trump’s order a week before, freezing the hiring of federal employees.

They quickly deleted the posts and, in some cases, apologized.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




