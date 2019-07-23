SECTIONS
Finally a Bipartisan Moment As Senate Overwhelmingly Confirms Trump’s Sec. of Defense Pick

By Randy DeSoto
Published July 23, 2019 at 11:28am
The Senate voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to confirm President Donald Trump’s pick for Secretary of Defense, Mark Esper.

The vote was 90 to 8.

“The Pentagon has been without a Senate-confirmed leader since December, when former Secretary James Mattis stepped down following Mr. Trump’s decision to withdraw troops from Syria,” CBS News reported.

TRENDING: Former Obama Admin Attorney Forced To Apologize After False Claim About Fox News

Esper, a Persian Gulf War veteran, had been Secretary of the Army since November 2017.

He and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are both 1986 graduates of West Point.

President Donald Trump named Esper acting Secretary of Defense in June when Patrick Shanahan withdrew his nomination after domestic violence incidents involving his family members surfaced.

Esper, 55, served in the 101st Airborne Division during the Gulf War in 1990-91. He was awarded the Legion of Merit and Bronze Star.

The Pennsylvania native retired from the Army in 2007, having spent 10 years on active duty and 11 years in the National Guard and Army Reserve.

Esper went on to a position with the conservative Heritage Foundation and then served as a senior staff member to Republican Sen. Chuck Hagel of Nebraska.

Before being tapped by Trump to become Secretary of Army, Esper was a lobbyist for defense contractor Raytheon Corporation.

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts grilled Esper during his confirmation hearing over his connection to Raytheon.

She asked if he would commit to not serving with any defense contractor for at least four years after his time as secretary of defense ends.

“No senator, I will,” Esper answered.

RELATED: Trump Strikes Back, Sues House Democrats and New York State Officials over Tax Returns

Warren responded in light of Esper’s response, she would not be voting for his confirmation, saying the American people could not be certain he was not putting his own financial interests over those of the country.

Esper refuted the allegation.

“At the age of 18, I went to West Point and I swore and oath to defend this Constitution,” he said. “And I embraced the (academy’s) motto…’Duty, Honor, Country.’

Are you glad to see a bipartisan vote in the Senate?

“I went to war for this country, I served overseas for this country; I’ve stepped down from jobs that paid me well more than what I was working anywhere else,” he added. “Each time it was to serve the public good, and to serve the men and women of our armed services. So no.”

“I think the presumption is that anyone that comes from the corporate world is corrupt.”

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015.
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
