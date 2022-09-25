Parler Share
News
Jen Psaki waves as she leaves after giving her last daily news briefing as the White House press secretary on May 13.
Jen Psaki waves as she leaves after giving her last daily news briefing as the White House press secretary on May 13. (Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

Finally Free of White House, Jen Psaki Delivers Bad News to the Nation's Democrats

 By Jack Davis  September 25, 2022 at 3:40pm
Parler Share

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday that Democrats are at risk of losing in this fall’s elections.

Psaki spoke as an NBC contributor on Sunday’s “Meet the Press.”

“I think that Democrats, if the election is about who is the most extreme, as we saw Kevin McCarthy touch on there with Marjorie Taylor Greene — I’ll say her name, sitting over his left side — then they’re going to win. If it is a referendum on the president, they will lose, and they know that,” she said.

For example, a recent The Washington Post/ABC poll showed Biden with a 39 percent approval rating. In the poll, which had a 3.5 percentage point margin of error, 53 percent of those surveyed disapproved of Biden’s performance.



Trending:
Angry Wives of Border Patrol Agents Have Had Enough of Biden's Policy, Take Matters Into Their Own Hands

Psaki on Sunday said Biden is not the only problem facing Democrats.

Democrats “also know that crime is a huge vulnerability for Democrats, I would say one of the biggest vulnerabilities,” she said.

“And if you look at Pennsylvania, for example, what’s been interesting to me is it’s always you follow the money, and where are people spending money,” she said.

“And in Pennsylvania, the Republicans have been spending millions of dollars on the air on crime ads against Fetterman because that’s where they see his vulnerability. So yes, the economy is hanging over everything. But you do have to look at state-by-state factors, and crime is a huge issue in the Pennsylvania race,” she said, referring to Democratic U.S. senate candidate and Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman.

Will Democrats perform well in the midterm elections?

One GOP strategist affirmed that the focus on crime is intentional, according to The Washington Post.

“People are increasingly concerned about their families’ safety,” Republican strategist Charlie Gerow said. “I think the message has to be pretty straightforward: Support law enforcement that fully funds police and a system that enforces the law while Democrats have more empathy for perpetrators than victims.”

Psaki said Biden is fighting to be able to get legislation through Congress.

“And now, the gloves are off. He’s got to maintain control of at least one house of Congress,” she said.

A new report from Yahoo notes that Democrats are bracing for a high Republican turnout.

Related:
GOP Seeks to Recapture '94 Red Wave Glory, Announces Its 'Commitment to America'

The “MAGA surge is real,” Yahoo reported, citing a presentation by America Votes, a Democratic group that rallies voters to the polls.

“Democrats know that they are competitive in many races that might have been blowouts a few months ago, for a few reasons: The Supreme Court’s decision eliminating the constitutional right to an abortion, as well as ebbing gas prices and a string of legislative accomplishments by Democrats,” the presentation said.

“But what we’re up against: GOP turnout will be very high,” the presentation said,

“Democrats expect this MAGA surge largely because turnout in Republican primaries so far this year has been sky-high, just as it was in 2021,” the presentation said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Poland Begins Distributing Iodine Tablets as Nuclear Fears Grow
Finally Free of White House, Jen Psaki Delivers Bad News to the Nation's Democrats
Mom Died of Cancer Years Ago, Kids Disgusted After Realizing Man Visits Her Grave Every Morning with Sick Ritual
Woman Shocked to Find Wall 'Bleeding,' Discovers the Strange Cause That Could Turn Your Walls Blood Red, Too
Chilling Note Left by Former MMA Fighter Might Be Biggest Clue in Georgia Mom's Murder: Report
See more...

Conversation