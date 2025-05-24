Share
They're Finally Giving Up: Leftist Media to Start Toning Down Trump Criticism - Report

 By Michael Austin  May 24, 2025
The hosts of “The View” are notoriously critical of President Donald Trump, but they have reportedly been told to dial back the anti-Trump rhetoric by their superiors.

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin have frequently criticized the second Trump administration in recent months on “The View,” which airs on ABC.

Almin Karamehmedovic, the president of ABC News, and even Bob Iger, the chief executive of ABC owner Disney, are perturbed by their approach, according to a Thursday report from the Daily Beast.

The left-wing outlet said “multiple sources” confirmed that Iger and Karamehmedovic asked the ladies to tone down the rhetoric.

Karamehmedovic reportedly held a meeting with “The View” executive producer Brian Teta, as well as the hosts, suggesting that they broaden discussions on the program beyond politics.

He noted that recent episodes with celebrity guests have performed well and offered that they produce content in that vein.

But the hosts were not pleased with the suggestion, according to the Daily Beast, and even “pushed back forcefully” on the feedback.

Navarro claimed that the audience tunes in for their political takes, the sources reportedly said.

One of the sources summarized that the hosts in essence told their superior, “‘This is what our audience wants. Isn’t it gonna look kind of bad if we’re all of a sudden not talking about politics?’”

The women reportedly dismissed the feedback as “silly.”

They are “just going to keep doing their thing” instead of taking the feedback to heart, per the Daily Beast.

The sources also said that Navarro and Iger exchanged words at a recent event for advertisers.

Iger reportedly expressed his support for “The View,” but he agreed that the show needed to dial it back.

Navarro thanked him for allowing their show to continue amid a politically tumultuous moment.

One source said that ABC leadership will “constantly have conversations with talent based on viewer feedback, and this instance was no different.”

That may indicate the viewers, contrary to the hosts’ read on their preferences, do indeed want them to be less political.

