Hillary Clinton speaks on stage during a conversation with Margaret Hoover for "Something Lost, Something Gained" at 92NY on May 1, 2025, in New York City. (Dominik Bindl / Getty Images)

Finally We Have the Hillary Smoking Gun: She Set Up Trump from the Beginning - Russian Email Unexpectedly Exposed Her

 By Samuel Short  July 24, 2025 at 5:51am
Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard’s declassification dump Friday has blown the Russia collusion hoax wide open, but there’s more to it concerning former First Lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

On page 17 of Gabbard’s document, it was revealed that the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service came in possession of an email — Clinton cannot get away from email scandals, it seems — that discusses a plan approved by Clinton to link Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian hackers to President Donald Trump’s campaign.

“The SVR [Russian Foreign Intelligence Service] possessed a campaign email discussing a plan approved by Secretary Clinton to link Putin and Russian hackers to candidate Trump in order to ‘distract the [American] public’ from the Clinton email server scandal.”

There it is.

After all these years, and after so many hearings, news specials, and listening to the left drone on and on about Trump being an agent of Russia, we now have proof it was just one big lie by Clinton and the Democrats to distract from her problems.

The irony that an email is bringing down this hoax cannot go unnoticed.

Clinton tried to cover her email scandal during the campaign, and now an email is coming back to bite her severely.

What should happen next?

Subpoena everyone.

Should Hillary be tried for treason?

Subpoena Clinton and former President Barack Obama. Subpoena former CIA Director John Brennan for his apparent miserable role in all of this too.

These people have so much to answer for.

According to a report by CNBC, the Russia probe — looking into this hoax — cost the taxpayer $32 million.

These were millions of dollars spent on a lie concocted by the Democrats.

As for Clinton, is there a more controversial figure in recent memory?

She has a laundry list of misdeeds — to put it lightly — ranging from the aforementioned private email scandal from her time at the State Department to her handling of the attack on the American embassy in Benghazi, Libya.

As much as the American people are probably sick of her, it looks like we might be seeing more of her soon, and with good reason.

After the hell that Trump’s opposition put him and his family through in the last decade, it’s almost completely assured moves are going to be made to make Clinton and company answer for all of this.

Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




