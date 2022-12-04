Say whatever you will about Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, but at the very least, you couldn’t really question her commitment to actually “saving” the planet (whatever that means in 2022).

But that annoying teenager, with her sneering “how dare you,” seems to have melted away to reveal her true face, and it’s a face that looks astonishingly similar to that of any modern-day dictator like Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin or Kim Jong Un.

To recount, right before Halloween this year, Thunberg had the entire London’s Royal Festival Hall singing her praises as she unveiled her new book “The Climate Book.”

As UnHerd notes, Thunberg was “gently quizzed” while on stage when it became apparent that it was no longer enough for her to save the planet — she needed to take down the very same capitalism that has allowed her home country to flourish.

Thunberg wasn’t exactly subtle with this assertion, either.

As author Michael Shellenberger noted in his Substack, Thunberg made it abundantly clear that “the whole capitalist system” was the scourge of the planet.

Thunberg described capitalism as the “system” that created the climate crisis in the first place, through its use of “colonialism, imperialism, oppression” and “genocide.” She also blamed capitalism for “racist, oppressive extractionism.”

Look. Capitalism isn’t perfect. (Then again, is any economic system perfect?) And there’s nothing inherently wrong with wanting to help clean up this planet. It is, after all, good manners to leave a place in better shape than you found it.

But to outright say that capitalism is the downfall of mankind? That’s just not true, either in practice or historically.

Is the climate change agenda being used to push socialism? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (1691 Votes) No: 0% (8 Votes)

Capitalism is what helped spur the Industrial Revolution, which is the forefather of virtually all technological advances made since then.

Those technological advances are what even allowed people to procure some of that questionable data that helped spur climate change research in the first place.

And it’s that questionable data that created a platform big enough for Thunberg to sell her climate change book in the first place.

For better and for worse, capitalism has spurred the most growth and innovation in the world.

Capitalism is the best system we have, and unless a better system can be identified, (hint: It sure as heck is not socialism) it should be the system kept in place.

Worth noting, the irony is not lost on me that Thunberg is denouncing capitalism while hocking her $26 book on Amazon.

You needn’t look any further than the literal Socialist Party to see that Thunberg’s comments were a direct attack on capitalism:

It is a very welcome development that @GretaThunberg used the launch of her new book in October to place responsibility for the climate crisis at the door of capitalism and to call for its overthrow. pic.twitter.com/2JfqKPVVP2 — Socialist Party (@SocialistParty) December 4, 2022

“It is a very welcome development that @GretaThunberg used the launch of her new book in October to place responsibility for the climate crisis at the door of capitalism and to call for its overthrow,” the Socialist Party tweeted out recently.

Perhaps the scariest part of Thunberg’s turn to socialist insanity is that the Socialist Party actually spelled out its mission rather clearly:

Greta Thunberg’s journey from school striker and climate campaigner to support for the anticapitalist left is a journey that can be, and hopefully will be, undertaken by many others in Generation Z. — Socialist Party (@SocialistParty) December 4, 2022

“Greta Thunberg’s journey from school striker to climate campaigner to support for the anticapitalist left is a journey that can be, and hopefully will be, undertaken by many others in Generation Z,” the Socialist Party tweeted.

Uh, no. Hopefully, it won’t be.

The fewer children who are brainwashed into believing that big government and the “Great Reset” are what’s best for the future of mankind, the better.

