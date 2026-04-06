Finally: Thanks to Pete Hegseth, American Servicemen Are No Longer Sitting Ducks on Their Own Bases

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced late last week that American service members will once again be allowed to carry personal firearms on U.S. military bases.

“Our great republic was founded on a simple, yet bold idea. Our rights as citizens are not granted to us by government, but instead, by God,” Hegseth said in a video posted to the social media site X on Thursday.

“The Second Amendment to our Constitution enshrines the right of all citizens to carry weapons to protect themselves, their families, and their fellow countrymen,” he continued. “The War Department’s uniformed service members are trained at the highest and unwavering standards. These warfighters, entrusted with the safety of our nation, are no less entitled to exercise their God-given right to keep and bear arms than any other American.”

Hegseth cited recent terrorist attacks against military bases, noting that “in these instances, minutes are a lifetime.”

“And our service members have the courage and training to make those precious short minutes count,” he said.

The former Army National Guard infantry officer explained that it was “virtually impossible for War Department personnel to get permission to carry and store their own personal weapons” on U.S. bases.

“Effectively, our bases across the country were gun-free zones. Unless you’re training or unless you are a military policeman, you couldn’t carry,” Hegseth declared. “You couldn’t bring your own firearm for your personal protection onto post.”

Hegseth announced that this is “no longer” going to be the case.

Our military installations have been turned into gun-free zones—leaving our service members vulnerable and exposed. That ends today. pic.twitter.com/IQ204YepZ0 — Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) April 2, 2026

“The memo I’m signing today directs installation commanders to allow requests for personal protection to carry a privately owned firearm, with the presumption that it is necessary for personal protection.”

“If a request is for some reason denied, the reason for that denial will be in writing and will explain in detail the basis for that direction,” Hegseth concluded. “Again, the presumption is service members will be able to have their Second Amendment right on post.”

This is a no-brainer. If citizens are entitled to carry firearms for personal protection, why not service members?

They’re trained in how to operate weaponry, can handle life and death situations, and are prepared to go to war at a moment’s notice.

If personal firearms are safe in the hands of an average American, then members of the military shouldn’t be denied that same protection.

Moreover, advertising that a building, military base, or designated area is a “gun-free zone” is foolish, and can backfire drastically.

Those who support such measures tend to virtue signal and brag about how it helps prevent violence, even when the reality is quite the opposite.

If a potential mass shooter were scouting a target, they would be more likely to attack a place where they knew their victims couldn’t fight back.

On the other hand, if they tried to perpetrate an act of violence among people who were legally carrying firearms, they’d likely find themselves on the business end of a weapon that would neutralize them completely.

This could be the reason we’ve seen so many shootings at schools, movie theaters, houses of worship, government buildings, and college campuses. These institutions, even if they are well-intentioned, are telegraphing to mass shooters that they will face little resistance if they choose to carry out an assault there.

It’s always better to have some insurance by allowing law-abiding citizens to carry weapons for personal protection, especially service members.

Once again, Hegseth is applying common sense to military regulation and is wisely citing the Bill of Rights to get it done. It doesn’t get much simpler than that.

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