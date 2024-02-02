Share
Commentary

Financial Expert Says Numbers in New Jobs Report 'Do Not Add Up'

 By George C. Upper III  February 2, 2024 at 11:25am
Share

My father, may he rest in peace, was not the political animal that his son turned out to be, but he did have one unshakable belief about government reports.

They’re made up to reflect whatever the president wants people to believe the truth to be, he thought. And he’s not alone in that, of course.

Tax attorney and registered investment advisor Rebecca Walser would probably have gotten along with my dad — at least while they were talking about this subject.

Walser appeared on Fox Business’ “Mornings with Maria” on Friday to discuss, along with a number of other guests, the most recent jobs report from the President Joe Biden‘s Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“It’s a shock, actually,” Walser said of the report that claimed that 353,000 new jobs were added in January.

Trending:
Biden Sex Assault Accuser Steps Forward with Bombshell Lawsuit, Alleges 'FBI Operation' to Silence Her

“It doesn’t jibe, because The Challenger Report just said that U.S. employers announced 82,000 job cuts in the month of January,” Walser explained, referring to the January 2024 report from Challenger, Gray and Christmas that cited 82,307 job cuts in January.

That number was a 136 percent increase over the previous month — not a terrible surprise, given that many companies will avoid laying employees off over the holidays — and the highest number of job cuts announced in January since 2009, during the so-called “Great Recession.”

“So where are all these jobs coming from?” Walser asked. “Obviously we need to look at the details, but it does not compute. They do not add up.

Does it feel to you like the economy is booming?

“And I think that, you know — you’ve got UPS saying 12,000, Citi saying 20,000 — we’re getting these consistently big announcements of massive layoffs. And yet, we come with a Jobs Report that’s like the best Jobs Report we’ve seen in six months?

“What is happening with the BLS data?” Walser wanted to know. “What is happening?”

You can see the “Mornings with Maria” clip below.

Charles Payne, another Fox Business host appearing on the same segment, later posted to X that Americans made less money in January, no matter what the Jobs Report said.

Related:
Ayanna Pressley Accuses Walgreens of Racism on House Floor, Then Woman Who Says She Worked Loss Prevention There Levels Her

“The most important part of the jobs report — how much money are people making,” Payne wrote. “Turns out people earned less in January than December because of fewer hours.”

An Important Message from Our Staff:

 

We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. 

 

Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? 

 

We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help?

 

At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out.

 

Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. 

 

We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender.

 

Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. 

 

It is a pleasure to serve you.

P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
George C. Upper III
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and was a weekly co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He currently serves as the connections pastor at Awestruck Church in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as a Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He and his wife life only a short drive from his three children, their spouses and his grandchildren. He is a lifetime member of the NRA and in his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
North Carolina
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Business, Leadership and Management, Military, Politics




Dr. Phil Arrives at Southern Border, Slams Biden After Realizing True Scale of the Crisis
Speaker Mike Johnson Drops Bomb: Biden Is Not the One in Charge
Elon Musk Warns Public About What's Happening with Immigration: 'Biden's Strategy Is Very Simple'
Financial Expert Says Numbers in New Jobs Report 'Do Not Add Up'
Biden's Obsession with One MSNBC Show Actually Dictates the Show's Schedule: Report
See more...

Conversation