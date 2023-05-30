'You're F***ing Dead to Me': Famous Singer Stops Concert to Tell Fans Not to Vote for 2024 GOP Candidate

Hayley Williams of the alternative rock band Paramore had a very blunt statement regarding Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

While headlining the Saturday lineup of the Adjacent Music Festival in Atlantic City, New Jersey, the singer decided to use the opportunity to give her opinion on the GOP presidential candidate.

“I did see someone say that they wished I felt more comfortable talking politics on tour,” Williams began.

“Well, I’ll be happy to tell you I’m very f***ing comfortable talking politics,” she continued.

“If you vote for Ron DeSantis, you’re f***ing dead to me,” the singer said.

“Is that comfortable enough for anyone?”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

Someone pissed off mom 😂 pic.twitter.com/faouNNZtpg — a fan of Paramore cries (hannah) (@pmore_bb) May 28, 2023

DeSantis announced Wednesday he was entering the 2024 presidential race.

The popular conservative governor has been attacked by the left for his support of the 2022 Parental Rights in Education bill, which prohibits Florida public schools from teaching third-grade students and younger about sexual orientation or gender identity and limits the information taught in higher grades.

Should conservatives stop listening to Paramore? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 97% (3533 Votes) No: 3% (116 Votes)

“We have seen curriculum embedded for very, very young children, classroom materials about sexuality and woke gender ideology,” DeSantis said when he signed the bill. “We have seen libraries that have clearly inappropriate pornographic materials for very young kids.”

Critics called the legislation the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

During a Florida concert last year, Williams used that description to take aim at DeSantis and Republican lawmakers in the Sunshine State.

She began by chanting the word “gay” until she started singing it.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.







“The only reason that I’m not moving to Florida is apparently we can’t say gay here … But tonight we are going to break a record,” she said.

“We are going to say gay more times than we have ever said in our collective lives, OK?”

“I wanna see the gayest s*** I’ve ever seen tonight,” the singer concluded.

That wasn’t Williams’ only foray into politics last year. She endorsed Democrat Beto O’Rourke in his challenge to incumbent Republican Greg Abbott in the Texas gubernatorial race.

“Greg Abbott is only worried about things like defunding public education, banning abortions, suppressing the vote, attacking LGBTQ+ Texans, and refusing to raise the minimum wage, expand Medicaid or pass common-sense gun laws,” she said. “It’s time to send him packing.”

Abbott easily defeated O’Rourke in the November election, 54.8 percent to 43.9 percent.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.