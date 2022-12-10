'The F***ing Worst': Liberals Throw Biggest Tantrum Since Musk Took Over Twitter, Find New Target

Good news for Elon Musk: He’s no longer the most hated target of the lib Twitter mob.

Instead, their attention has moved south from Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters to the state of Arizona, where Sen. Kyrsten Sinema finally decided she’d had it with the Democratic Party.

On Friday, Sinema announced she was registering as an independent, ending months of speculation that she was done with the Dems.

“In a natural extension of my service since I was first elected to Congress, I have joined the growing numbers of Arizonans who reject party politics by declaring my independence from the broken partisan system in Washington and formally registering as an Arizona Independent,” she said in a Twitter statement.

In a natural extension of my service since I was first elected to Congress, I have joined the growing numbers of Arizonans who reject party politics by declaring my independence from the broken partisan system in Washington and formally registering as an Arizona Independent. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/jUQHAeuxym — Kyrsten Sinema (@kyrstensinema) December 9, 2022

“Over the past four years, I’ve worked proudly with other Senators in both parties and forged consensus on successful laws helping everyday Arizonans build better lives for themselves and their families,” she added.

“Becoming an Independent won’t change my work in the Senate; my service to Arizona remains the same.”

Becoming an Independent won’t change my work in the Senate; my service to Arizona remains the same. Read my full Op-ed in the Arizona Republic 3/3 ⬇️https://t.co/P2JQXFT5IJ — Kyrsten Sinema (@kyrstensinema) December 9, 2022

Would you care if a Republican switched to the independent party? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

She expanded on her reasons for leaving the party in an Op-Ed for The Arizona Republic.

“Everyday Americans are increasingly left behind by national parties’ rigid partisanship, which has hardened in recent years,” she wrote.

“Pressures in both parties pull leaders to the edges, allowing the loudest, most extreme voices to determine their respective parties’ priorities and expecting the rest of us to fall in line.”

So, predictably, the loudest, most extreme voices in the Twitterverse decided to prove Sinema right by demanding she fall into line.

“You are ethically unfit to continue serving as a United States Senator — manipulative, deceptive, messianic, without principles,” tweeted the always hyperbolic Keith Olbermann, formerly of MSNBC and currently an independent journalist mostly because he’s left literally every major establishment outlet he’s ever worked for due to being a messianic, manipulative jerk, even by the standards of establishment media. Ahem.

Olbermann continued: “I urge you to resign your office immediately.”

You are ethically unfit to continue serving as a United States Senator – manipulative, deceptive, messianic, without principles. I urge you to resign your office immediately. https://t.co/jbUyY8tSrS — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) December 9, 2022

Meanwhile, left-wing activist Charlotte Clymer claimed “Sinema has been planning this move for years.”

Sinema has been planning this move for years. She’s been openly moving toward this with every hypocritical, self-serving move she’s made, from climate change to the filibuster. This has been the most cynical marketing effort in American politics and the worst kept secret in D.C. — charlotteclymer@mastodon.social (@cmclymer) December 9, 2022

“She’s been openly moving toward this with every hypocritical, self-serving move she’s made, from climate change to the filibuster,” Clymer tweeted. “This has been the most cynical marketing effort in American politics and the worst kept secret in D.C.”

If that’s the case, points to Sinema for the most impressive long game in recent political memory. First, she got herself noticed as a far-left anti-war activist during the Bush administration. Then, as CNN noted in 2018, she continued progressive activism during her time in the state legislature.

She ran as a Democrat in 2018 in a state that hadn’t been represented by a Democrat in the Senate since 1995 — and as a progressive Democrat, at that. She narrowly beat Republican Martha McSally and went on to mostly support the Democratic agenda — except when it came to the left’s suicidal rush to convert to green energy, or to nuking the filibuster to codify Roe v. Wade or to enact a sweeping voting reform bill that was both unnecessary and endangered election integrity.

She did all of this so that, in 2022, she could switch her political affiliation to independent and complicate things even further for Senate Democrats, who maintain a slim majority. That’s some long game, all right — but Clymer’s onto you, Kyrsten.

Meanwhile, Democratic strategist Adam Parkhomenko put it more bluntly: “I see Kyrsten Sinema is still great at being the f***ing worst.”

WARNING: The following tweet contains graphic language that some readers will find offensive.

I see Kyrsten Sinema is still great at being the fucking worst — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) December 9, 2022

And I see Mr. Parkhomenko is doing his part in that department, too.

Other blue-checks said this was about Sinema’s inability to win a Democratic primary in 2024:

In the most shocking, surprising, and unexpected news in modern American political history, Senator Kyrsten Sinema is leaving the Democratic Party, which makes sense because 1) she was never really a Democrat, and 2) she can’t win a Dem primary in 2024. So Sinema being Sinema… https://t.co/3FoSZM8Mqu — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) December 9, 2022

Kyrsten Sinema switched to being an independent because she was never really a Dem and couldn’t survive an Arizona Primary. She also waited until after the GA runoffs so the Dems can’t celebrate 51 anymore. None of this is surprising but it is confirmation that she is the worst. — brittany packnett cunningham. (@MsPackyetti) December 9, 2022

This gets closer to the truth — and presents the real problem Sinema’s departure causes for the Democrats.

The reason there were two Democratic senators in Arizona until Friday was because both have won by billing themselves as moderates not beholden to the national Democratic establishment. Whether or not that was true in practice is a different matter entirely, especially as it pertains to Sen. Mark Kelly, but it was an effective marketing ploy in a purple state that’s still got a bit more red than blue in it.

Having an Arizona lefty like Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego challenge Sinema, meanwhile, may get those ActBlue donations rolling in from the kind of people who think Clymer and Parkhomenko are level-headed voices of reason. However, the end result would likely be electoral suicide.

But again, that’s not the point. For the lefty Greek chorus on Twitter, there’s a new baddie in town worthy of throwing a tantrum over. Move over, Elon Musk. Kyrsten Sinema has political opinions of her own, and that clearly can’t stand.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.