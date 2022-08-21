The 36-year-old prime minister of Finland is once again facing questions about her lifestyle following new videos of her apparently partying in a club.

According to the New York Post, Sanna Marin was seen in a video dancing intimately with a man who was not her husband.

The man could be seen nuzzling her neck and pressing up against her as the Black Eyed Peas’ “I Got a Feeling” played in the background.

A witness told the Post that Marin was “clearly intoxicated” and “danced intimately with at least three different men.” In addition, the witness said she sat on the laps of at least two men.

“She acted like a single 20-something,” the witness said. “It was hard to believe that she is married.”

Marin is married to a former Finnish soccer player named Markus Räikkönen, the Post reported. The two share a 4-year-old daughter together.

The footage of Marin dancing closely with the mystery man was reportedly taken on the same night as another video showing Marin partying in an apartment with her friends.

Marin previously addressed concerns about this footage during a news conference, the Post reported.

“We just partied, also in a boisterous way,” she said. “I danced and sang…I’ve danced, sung and partied and done perfectly legal things.”

Marin also denied doing drugs during the night of partying.

Finnish tabloid Seiska, which originally leaked the footage of Marin dancing with the mystery man, said it had received a “flood” of tips from people who were “genuinely concerned about the prime minister’s well-being.”

Meanwhile, Twitter users expressed concerns about Marin’s ability to lead Finland.

“[W]rong example to set,” one user wrote. “Does she main important decisions after a night of bingeing and drinking? Would you be impressed if your boss did this every night??”

wrong example to set. Does she main important decisions after a night of bingeing and drinking? Would you be impressed if your boss did this every night?? — James Archer (@JimsArcher) August 19, 2022

Meanwhile, others supported Marin and said the backlash she received for having fun was not merited.

“Political leaders do party,” European Greens Co-Chair Mélanie Vogel wrote. “They also get drunk sometimes, snore, fall down, laugh, stain their clothes, dance, puke. They are human being. Get over it. Full support to @MarinSanna.”

Political leaders do party. They also get drunk sometimes, snore, fall down, laugh, stain their clothes, dance, puke. They are human being. Get over it. Full support to @MarinSanna. pic.twitter.com/SUNY9L4UXw — Mélanie Vogel (@Melanie_Vogel_) August 19, 2022

At 36, Marin is one of the youngest world leaders in power today. Her behavior has ignited a debate over the ability of young people to serve as world leaders.

