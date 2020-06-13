Over the past week, multiple blocks of the Capitol Hill neighborhood in Seattle have been occupied by anti-police protesters.

These vagabonds, social misfits and apparently otherwise unskilled people have declared the area as independent from the United States, and they are calling it the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone,” or CHAZ for short.

One of the first thing the founders of the CHAZ did was create their own borders — and they are enforcing them.

The budding independent region of leftists has its own armed guards — essentially a police force meant to keep people who are deemed undesirable out of the area.

CHAZ was established to get rid of police brutality, walls, and stop-and-frisk. They’ve replaced them with brutality by armed bands, fences, and stop-and-frisk. Tom Wolfe could not write better parody. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 11, 2020

TRENDING: Fire Breaks Out Near Seattle 'Autonomous Zone,' Protesters Reportedly Left with No Choice But To Phone City for Help

But the anti-American and ironically anti-law enforcement region has no fire department.

It must be hard going out on your own, because the self-appointed leaders of this autonomous area seemed unprepared to handle a curve ball which was thrown at them this week.

A dumpster fire struck near the CHAZ border Wednesday night, and demonstrators were reportedly forced to take drastic measures: They apparently had to seek international aide by calling Seattle’s fire department.

Do you think it is time for the federal government to intervene in Seattle? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 89% (7229 Votes) 11% (869 Votes)

Townhall reporter Julio Rosas, who has been embedded in the area this week covering the protesters’ activities, documented the hilarity of the incident.

“Dumpster fire started just outside the boundary of the ‘Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone,’” Rosas reported.

Dumpster fire started just outside the boundary of the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone.” pic.twitter.com/YhHQYqjXDX — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 11, 2020

Minutes later, Rosas posted an update about the fire.

RELATED: Autonomous Zone Anarchists Holding Seattle Hostage Release Absurd List of Demands

“Protesters called the fire department about the dumpster fire,” he tweeted.

Protesters called the fire department about the dumpster fire. pic.twitter.com/Fkd7VAzuN2 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 11, 2020

The images show Seattle firefighters working to douse the flames.

While images of the demonstrators this week appear to show more than enough personnel in the area who could have helped to carry water and put out the small fire, the area’s occupiers apparently chose instead to call the system that they are protesting for perceived racial inequality — which sent firefighters to clean up after them.

That is a privilege not afforded to many new nations facing oppression from a parent country. The British, for instance, never sent any such aide to their American adversaries after the Battles of Lexington and Concord.

At least President Donald Trump has publicly recognized the start-up region’s presence:

Domestic Terrorists have taken over Seattle, run by Radical Left Democrats, of course. LAW & ORDER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2020

Radical Left Governor @JayInslee and the Mayor of Seattle are being taunted and played at a level that our great Country has never seen before. Take back your city NOW. If you don’t do it, I will. This is not a game. These ugly Anarchists must be stopped IMMEDIATELY. MOVE FAST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2020

Still, it might take some time for these rebels to figure out how to govern themselves, now that they’ve apparently obtained their independence.

The people of the CHAZ are working to build a food supply to begin feeding themselves in the form of a tomato garden planted in the neighborhood’s Cal Anderson Park.

It looks like it’s going well:

An update on the community gardens in the CHAZ: wiring has been placed around the plots and yes, that’s cardboard underneath the soil. pic.twitter.com/9YJ1GPV48D — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 13, 2020

But without basic services, such as a fire department, it’s only a matter of time before the next dumpster fire strikes.

Then again, a dumpster fire is a great metaphor for what leftist, autonomous self-rule looks like.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.