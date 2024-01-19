Share
Fire Erupts on Boeing 747 Minutes After Takeoff

 By Jack Davis  January 19, 2024 at 7:34am
In the latest instance of Boeing’s trouble in the air travel skies over America, a Boeing 747 cargo plane experienced an engine malfunction Thursday, forcing it to return to Miami moments after it took off.

No one was injured in the incident involving the 747-8, according to Reuters.

Atlas Air Flight 5Y095 was heading to San Juan, Puerto Rico, when the incident took place.

“We have an engine fire,” one of the plane crew said in a mayday call, disclosing that there were five people on board.

“Mayday, mayday … We have an engine fire,” the audio recording obtained by WTVJ-TV said. “Request access back to the airport. No, we’ll go ahead and land. We have five souls onboard.”

Reuters reported the crew member making the call said the incident involved engine two and took place “on the climb out” of the airport.

A video posted to X showed a plane trailing fire that the poster said was the aircraft involved. That claim could not be verified.

Would you feel safe traveling on a Boeing plane?

“The crew followed all standard procedures and safely returned to MIA,” Atlas Air, the company that owns the plane, said.

Data from the website FlightAware showed that the plane took off at 10:32 p.m. and landed at 10:46 p.m.

Boeing airplanes have been in the news for the past few weeks following some issues with its 737 Max model, according to The New York Times.

In late December, Boeing advised airlines to check for a loose bolt in the rudder control system of its 737 Max models. One airline had found the bolt missing during maintenance.

Last week, a Boeing 737-800  being flown by All Nippon Airways had to return to the airport from which it took off after a crack was found in the cockpit windshield, according to Fox Business.

The crack was in the outer layer of the four layers of the windows around the cockpit.

In early January, a panel blew off a 737 Max 9 airplane operated by Alaska Airlines.

All 171 737 Max 9 planes were then grounded until they all passed inspection. The inspection process is ongoing.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
