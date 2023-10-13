Share
Fire Set at Jewish Student's Dorm Under Investigation

 By Kate Anderson  October 13, 2023 at 7:14am
Drexel University in Philadelphia is investigating a fire set outside a Jewish student’s dorm room days after Hamas terrorists attacked Israel.

An emergency alert was issued to students on Tuesday night warning that the university had received a report that someone had set fire to decorations on the outside of the student’s door, which was quickly extinguished by the fire department.

University spokesman Britt Faulstick later confirmed that the fire had been set outside a Jewish student’s room, according to WCAU-TV.

“Unfortunately, we were made aware of a distressing situation that included destruction inside one of our residence halls. Thankfully, no one was injured,” university president John Fry said in a statement.

“We are investigating to determine if bias, discrimination, or hate, which we do not tolerate at Drexel, was the motivation behind this incident. The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and we will update the community once it has concluded.”

Mother of Daughter Killed by Hamas Has Dire Warning for Americans

Drexel did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Fry also released a statement on Sunday condemning the “horrific terror attack on Israel by Hamas” that left 1,300 dead and another 3,000 wounded, with an undetermined number taken hostage, according to The Wall Street Journal.

“I join with all of you in mourning the loss of innocent life, in worrying about the fate of abducted Israelis held captive in Gaza, and in dreading the bloodshed and devastation yet to come,” Fry wrote.

Kate Anderson
