Fired ABC News Reporter Terry Moran Admits What We All Knew About Legacy Media: 'Yes, We Were Biased'

Former ABC News correspondent Terry Moran — who was fired for personal attacks against the Trump administration — confessed that the mainstream media has biased for years in an online piece from earlier this week.

“Let’s talk about bias,” Moran wrote in a Substack article published Tuesday. “I worked at ABC News for almost 28 years, and I’m proud to say that. A lot of good people do a lot of really good work there, and they try hard to get the story right. … But: Were we biased? Yes.

“Almost inadvertently, I’d say,” he continued. “ABC News has the same problem so many leading cultural institutions do in America: A lack of viewpoint diversity.”

He went on to say that when he joined the network back in 1997, it was “run by white men.” He didn’t have anything against the management structure, but he said that over the years, diversity was made a top priority.

ABC’s DEI mission altered its makeup, “for the better” he claimed. “[It] changed our conversations, changed our perceptions of stories and events in the country and around the world, changed our coverage.”

Yet despite celebrating this diversity, Moran admitted most mainstream networks “did not change and did not diversify,” when it came to political thought.

“It is no secret. There are hardly any people who supported Donald Trump at ABC News — or the other corporate/legacy/mainstream news networks,” he explained. “And this is bound to impact coverage.”

He said it resulted in a “kind of deafness,” and that “the old news divisions don’t hear many of the voices of the country, because those voices aren’t in the newsroom.

“Yes, news teams go out with a microphone and a camera and accost people at Trump rallies,” the article read. “But to me that often comes off as weirdly anthropological and inaccurate, kind of like trying to understand nature by visiting a zoo. You don’t really see a tiger at the zoo, just a version of a tiger.”

Moran then acknowledged that his gripes were conveniently timed and were being published shortly after his firing back in June.

Terry Moran has left the building!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

He has been suspended by ABC News.

pic.twitter.com/tb15ixNWKQ — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) June 8, 2025

It’s important to note that he didn’t speak out this publicly when it mattered most: As it was happening! He waited until it would benefit him to blow the whistle.

“Now, this might sound strange coming from me,” he wrote. “The manner of my … accelerated …departure from ABC News has earned me a reputation in many quarters as a raging, anti-Trump firebrand. So be it. I don’t take back or regret a syllable of the post I wrote about Stephen Miller and Donald Trump that got me fired by ABC.

“I think it was an accurate, fair, and true description of those men,” Moran continued. “But inside the newsroom, I had a reputation of trying to get colleagues to see the other side, to walk a mile in the shoes of MAGA, to acknowledge the democratic forces that have made Donald Trump the dominant political figure of our time.”

He concluded, “So, yes, from my perspective, the old news networks are biased.”

Moran even had the gall to go after CBS for their settlement with President Donald Trump over deceptively editing an interview with Kamala Harris before the 2024 election.

It seems like Moran doesn’t know which direction to go in next. He’s slamming the media for being biased in one sentence, then propping them up as consummate professionals the next, before bringing the hammer down once more, and finally wishing them well because “there is so much work to do.”

His anger from being fired likely caused a momentary Freudian slip, and he had to admit the truth that most Americans have known for decades.

The U.S. has its own giant propaganda machine.

They’re devoted to global interests, slamming American values, promoting division through gender and race, attacking influential outsiders, and hating everything Trump and his supporters do.

All this in addition to making millions of dollars, while painting capitalism as evil.

You’d think they’d realize by now that this type of behavior is costing them viewers, losing them money, and driving voters into the arms of the Republican Party.

Then again, no one ever accused them of being smart. Just biased.

