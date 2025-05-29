Fired Up Dan Bongino Puts James Comey on Notice: 'We Found Stuff' Hidden at FBI HQ

Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino said the American public is going to be “stunned” by the materials found in a room that date back to James Comey’s tenure as FBI director.

President Donald Trump fired Comey shortly into his first term in 2017, with the president reportedly angered by Comey’s involvement in initiating and continuing the Russia collusion investigation into the 2016 Trump campaign.

A probe headed by former FBI Director Robert Mueller determined after nearly two years of investigation that the Trump campaign had not colluded with Russia.

During an interview with Fox News on Thursday, Bongino said, “I’ve gotta tell you of all the things that have surprised me in the close to now three months I’ve been here, is the depravity of Jim Comey.”

“This man is a disgrace to the badge, the FBI, and the country,” he added.

“We have wasted countless man hours now running out tips through our tip line about people putting ’86 47′ because of Jim Comey, because he cannot control himself and his emotions. He is a child. He is a big child,” Bongino said.

Earlier this month, Comey shared a picture on social media, which said “86 47” made out of rocks and shells on a beach.

“Cool shell formation on my beach walk,” he captioned the photo.

After receiving blowback, with many interpreting the post as a call to assassinate Trump, Comey took it down.

Just the former director of the FBI calling for the assassination of our President. Every single Democrat should denounce this but sadly their media allies won’t even ask them about it. pic.twitter.com/VeqyFqXaBA — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) May 15, 2025

Both Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and current FBI Director Kash Patel posted on social media that the matter would be investigated by the Secret Service, with HHS and the FBI providing support.

Bongino pointed out that Comey has never been prosecuted for alleged wrongdoing from his time as FBI director, when he was involved with obtaining Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrants to spy on the Trump campaign and passing along sensitive FBI documents to the media following his firing.

#Durham Former FBI Director Comey signed 3 FISAs. IG Horowitz found “at least 17 significant errors or omissions” + Aug. 19 former FBI lawyer Clinesmith pleaded guilty to a false statements charge (altering CIA email) for final FISA as part of plea deal to cooperate. @CBSNews https://t.co/mQATphzQ9N pic.twitter.com/e8UwBjweIW — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) August 23, 2020

“We’re finding stuff even now. Wait ‘til you read the stuff that’s coming out,” Bongino said.

“Luckily, there are a lot of people up there [at the FBI] who grabbed us by the arm the minute we came in and said, ‘Thank you for being here. We need to talk.’ There are people there who are really horrified at what happened,” he continued.

“And there was a room, and we found stuff, a lot of stuff,” Bonino said. “A lot of it’s from the Comey era, and we are working our damndest right now to declassify it.”

The deputy director noted that the documents they found had not been processed through normal procedures by digitizing and logging them.

Bonginos said, “We found it in bags, hiding under Jim Comey’s FBI. You’re gonna be stunned.”

