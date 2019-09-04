Fired FBI Deputy Director McCabe Helps Prove Trump's Point by Headlining Democrat Fundraising Gig

The fix must be in — at least for the moment.

Andrew McCabe, the former deputy FBI director who was fired from the bureau last year one day before he was eligible for a lifetime pension, has been living a busy life between writing books criticizing President Donald Trump and accepting jobs from the anti-Trump CNN.

And even though he’s living under the shadow of a possible indictment, he’s taking to the Democratic fundraising circuit now, too — and proving just how right Trump’s been about him all along.

According to The Washington Free Beacon, McCabe is headlining an event later this month for the Lancaster County Democratic Committee, an event that will give him a chance to badmouth the White House to an appreciative audience while flogging his book, “The Threat: How the FBI Protects America in the Age of Terror and Trump.”

The event is scheduled for Sept. 21 at the Lancaster County Convention Center in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

TRENDING: London Mayor Bashes Trump for Golfing During Hurricane, Trump Hits Back with a Vengeance

According to the Lancaster Democrats’ website, shelling out $80 will get the buyer a chance to hear from the horse’s mouth how McCabe feels about the firing of former FBI Director James Comey; “Russian meddling” in the 2016 presidential campaign; the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller; and, of course, McCabe’s “one-on-one interactions with Donald Trump during his tenure.”

And naturally, guests will also have the chance to snap up one of McCabe’s books — signed by the author — for $32.50, the Free Beacon reported.

Paying good money to hear a man fired from his job for lying is one thing. But for Democrats to be scheduling speaking engagements for a man who was referred to the Justice Department for a criminal investigation of that lying is another thing entirely.

The New York Times reported last week that prosecutors are getting close to determining whether to seek an indictment of McCabe for lying to federal agents.

Apparently, as Trump campaign deputy communications director Matt Wolking pointed out in a Twitter post, the Lancaster County Democrats are reasonably certain McCabe will still be a free man in two weeks.

CNN Contributor Andrew McCabe will headline a Democrat Party fundraiser in Pennsylvania on September 21. Interesting decision by the party, betting that he won’t be criminally charged sometime in the next 2.5 weeks.https://t.co/vYrwdNgbdk — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) September 4, 2019

That struck a nerve with some users.

They don’t care if he’s charged…they wear their distain for our law like a badge of honor! — Gil Becerra (@Bec1226) September 4, 2019

RELATED: Former US Attorney Joe diGenova Says Every FISA Warrant for Carter Page Was Illegal

But others saw at least some potential humor in the situation.

After the official inditements better have a back up plan, Stormy maybe. — Deplorable Frank (@fastfrank42) September 4, 2019

Here’s the thing, though. McCabe’s ever-more-open ties to the Democratic Party and the Trump-hating CNN just underscore how accurate the president’s criticisms of him have been.

Do you think Andrew McCabe should face criminal charges? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (274 Votes) 0% (1 Votes)

McCabe’s ties to Democrat politics didn’t just start with the 2016 election, of course.

As conservative group Judicial Watch has documented, McCabe’s wife, Jill, was on the receiving end of about $500,000 in 2015 from a PAC run by Clinton friend and then-Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe to help finance a run for the Virginia state Senate (she lost).

And McCabe himself, of course, was likely knee-deep in the FBI’s shenanigans in the 2016 presidential election with then-FBI love birds Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, as Fox News and numerous other outlets have reported.

As Trump tweeted in February:

….Many of the top FBI brass were fired, forced to leave, or left. McCabe’s wife received BIG DOLLARS from Clinton people for her campaign – he gave Hillary a pass. McCabe is a disgrace to the FBI and a disgrace to our Country. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2019

Now, almost three years after the election, McCabe’s been fired, lost his pension and faces the possibility of a criminal trial. But what’s the former FBI No. 2 doing?

He just took a job as a commentator on CNN, he’s out hawking a book bashing Trump and he’s hitting the Democratic fundraising circuit (granted Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, isn’t exactly prime time, but it’s a start).

At least for now, it looks like the fix is in. And Trump was right about McCabe after all.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.