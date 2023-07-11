After Being Fired from Fox News, Geraldo Announces He's Going on 'The View'

Geraldo Rivera will return to the airwaves this week after he was cut by Fox News at the end of June following a two-decade stint with the network.

The former resident liberal on “The Five” and “Hannity” will join the ladies of ABC’s “The View” on Thursday, he announced on Twitter.

Monday afternoon, Rivera tweeted, “Delighted to do @TheView Thursday. Wonder what they’ll ask me about.”

Delighted to do @TheView Thursday. Wonder what they’ll ask me about. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) July 10, 2023

The 80-year-old’s announcement was not exactly a surprise to some of his followers — some of who commented he would be right at home on the notoriously far-left show.

That’s where you belong. — PUMPED UP APE (@rickvelde) July 10, 2023

You’ll fit right in…you should be permanent. — RodMan (@OpinionAlert713) July 11, 2023

Perfect forum for you, as there’s absolutely NO credibility there. 🙄 — K8STER79 (@katharinekane79) July 11, 2023

Geraldo, the ultimate FLIM FLAM MAN, will be on The View on Thursday. See if they give him a contract! — MDL (@Dudeabidesnow) July 11, 2023

You’ll fit right in. — Frederick Wolfe (@fwolfe65) July 10, 2023

Rivera’s final appearance on Fox News came on Friday, June 30.

Following a sendoff on “Fox & Friends,” he sat at the table on “The Five” later in the day for the last time.

Rivera’s exit from Fox News followed tension online, and reportedly behind the scenes, between him and network host Greg Gutfeld.

The former daytime talk show host roiled many Fox News viewers after he attacked former prime-time star Tucker Carlson online in the days after he was ousted by the network.

WARNING: The following tweet contains vulgar language that might offend some readers.

I don’t wish ill on anybody, but there is no doubt-as I said at the time-Tucker Carlson’s perverse January 6 conspiracy theory was “bullshit.” Having lost the election President Trump incited an insurrection that sought to undermine our Constitutional process. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) April 26, 2023

The tweet about Carlson’s ouster sparked a Twitter back-and-forth between him and Gutfeld.

You’re a class act Geraldo. A real man of the people. https://t.co/20LOwVzXwS — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) April 26, 2023

Thank you @GregGutfeld for your kind remarks https://t.co/MQFoVmWFm7 — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) May 4, 2023

A week later, he said his appearances on “The Five” had been “canceled.”

My appearances today and tomorrow on The Five have been canceled. I’m sure there’s a good reason. Never fear, I’ll be back week after next. Stay safe and happy. Thanks 🙏 — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) May 4, 2023

Rivera told the Associated Press on June 21 he was willing to voluntarily leave Fox News and said network executives had not fought hard to keep him.

He later posted an image of himself shirtless and said he was contemplating retirement.

80 year old contemplating retirement pic.twitter.com/Uk0y0ZG8yn — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) June 23, 2023

“The View” returned to the air on Monday after a temporary hiatus, the show announced on Twitter.

THE LADIES ARE BACK! From Michael Rubin’s epic white party to beach margaritas and New Hampshire voters, #WhoopiGoldberg, @sarahaines, @ananavarro, @Sunny, and @Alyssafarah share about their 4th of July break! https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/6U1QTyRx4o — The View (@TheView) July 10, 2023

The show’s hosts took off the entire week from July 3 to July 7.

