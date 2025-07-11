Fired Pediatrician Crawls Back Into Public with Letter Asking Forgiveness for Gloating Over MAGA Voters Getting Hit by Texas Disaster

A Texas pediatrician, who was fired last week after posting a message to social media saying MAGA voters impacted by the Texas floods got what they deserved, is now begging for forgiveness.

In all honestly, if Dr. Christina B. Propst hadn’t been called out for her hatred, she probably wouldn’t have offered contrition.

Only after her livelihood was threatened, did she became a woman of peace, who wants the best for Texas flood victims.

KPRC, a local NBC affiliate, published Propst’s apology that read: “I speak to you as a mother, a neighbor, a pediatrician, and a human being who is deeply sorry. I take full responsibility for a social media comment I made before we knew that so many precious lives were lost to the terrible tragedy in Central Texas.”

“I would like to make clear that my regrettable comment was in no way a response to the tragic loss of human life,” she continued. “But the words written were mine and regardless of how they are being presented, that is a fact that I deeply regret. I want to apologize to each and every individual suffering through terrible loss.”

She tried to take credit for deleting the comment, but her words remained hollow because the cat is out of the bag: We know her true feelings.

“As news of heartbreaking fatalities became clear I immediately removed my thoughtless comment,” she wrote. “As it does not reflect the depth of my compassion or the respect I have for each and every human life.”

She sounds disingenuous already.

“The comment was mine and mine alone,” Propst added. “Even in these divisive times, some things are and should remain sacred. Human life is sacred. The well-being of children is sacred. Politics and party affiliation should never affect the judgment or actions of any medical provider and have never affected mine.”

Why didn’t she already know this? Because anger overcame her duty — and her oath as a doctor — to do no harm and treat all patients the same. Regardless of personal belief.

She was almost giddy about MAGA voters being killed by the floods. Now she’s a changed woman in a matter of hours? Give me a break.

“I did not choose my words with the sensitivity the moment required, or with any awareness of the heartbreaking loss that would later become clear to all of us,” she explained.

Propst said she believed the propaganda about federal officials — and weather officials — performing poorly, due to political cuts.

This allegedly pushed her into “a place of frustration — born of my belief that our communities, first responders, healthcare system, early-warning systems and disaster infrastructure need more and better support and funding.”

These claims have been debunked. She lacks temperance and judgement — not the hallmark of a good physician.

“My poor choice of words has been perceived as a response to this tragedy, and for that I am deeply sorry,” she added.

She asked people not to go after her employer, which no one was planning to do, because they did the right thing. They fired her.

“Perhaps my biggest regret is that my words are now serving as a distraction from our shared responsibility to heal the pain and suffering of those whose lives have been forever changed by unspeakable loss,” the doctor said. “The heart of every Texan breaks for each and every family shattered by this tragedy.”

Except for her heart. When it really mattered, she was cold and calculating in her commentary.

Her original post read: “May all visitors, children, non-MAGA voters and pets be safe and dry. Kerr County MAGA voted to gut FEMA. They deny climate change. May they get what they voted for. Bless their hearts.”

Her comment speaks for itself. In today’s world of social media crucifixion, we should certainly afford people the benefit of the doubt.

Yet her apology wreaks of a crisis PR firm and didn’t address the root of the problem: Her politics are more important than her oath as a healer.

Once you express that kind of hatred, and reject your calling in favor of political points, there is little you can say to repair it.

A reputation is like glass. Once cracked or broken, it is nearly impossible to repair. In her case it simply shattered.

