'You're Fired': Police Event Scraps Jelly Roll Performance in Response to Trump-Bashing on 'Kimmel'

Jelly Roll just got squished.

After days of growing ire over Jelly Roll’s recent attack on President Donald Trump while hosting “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” he was booted from a performance for a major law enforcement event.

“We’re DONE. You’re FIRED,” Blue Lives Matter posted on X

Jelly Roll made crude jokes about Trump’s weight and approval ratings. He said his own 300-pound weight loss meant he had “lost an entire Donald Trump,” then added that “most of the country wants to do the same thing,” according to Fox News.

He also called himself and the president “fat pig[s]” and delivered a vulgar punchline about fitness, before saying he did not care that many no longer wanted to hear him.

“For those who threatened to stop listening to my music based on my comments last night, I just want to say with conviction: Go right ahead,” he said.

We’re DONE. You’re FIRED. On April 26, 2026, we made the mistake of sending a formal invitation to country artist Jelly Roll Roll to perform at this year’s Second Annual Big Blue Bash at Mar-A-Lago, the home of President Trump. The event is a fundraiser for the Federal Law… pic.twitter.com/mdft5beRaI — Blue Lives Matter (@bluelivesmtr) September 5, 2026

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The Blue Lives Matter post noted that Jelly Roll had been invited to the Second Annual Big Blue Bash Nov. 17 at Mar-a-Lago, which is “a fundraiser for the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Foundation.”

“We’re formally withdrawing the invitation for Jelly Roll. As the owner of the company, I’m a proud Christian who actually studies the Bible. I’m a husband and a father of four little girls,” the post said.

“And what I saw last week with this self-absorbed ‘artist’ bashing President Trump and Conservatives was not a man who walks in the footsteps of Jesus Christ – it was a man desperately seeking attention and relevancy from the very Godless crowd that has categorically rejected his preaching,” the post said.

“Galatians 1:10 reads: ‘For am I now seeking the approval of man, or of God? Or am I trying to please man? If I were still trying to please man, I would not be a servant of Christ,’” the post said.

“The man has lost his way. I don’t hate him. I actually genuinely pity him. As a guy who used to be well over 300 pounds, I know how much it sucks being the brunt of people’s jokes. Some men struggle their entire lives not just with weight – but with shame and a desire to be socially accepted,” the post said.

🚨MAJOR update on our decision to WITHDRAW the invitation that we sent to @JellyRoll615 to perform at this year’s Second Annual Big Blue Bash at Mar-a-Lago!! We’ve selected a TRUE PATRIOT to honor those who serve… to pay tribute to the families of wounded and fallen officers…… pic.twitter.com/eRf5Rlvi2I — Blue Lives Matter (@bluelivesmtr) September 5, 2026

“Others find our acceptance and love in the grace of Jesus. @JellyRoll615 believes in second chances. As a felon, he’s been given one by the judicial system. He may not get one from his former audience,” the post said.

“But what he really needs to seek now isn’t forgiveness from President Trump or those who he attacked… but rather from the very God whom he snubbed his nose at while trying to boost his ratings,” the post said.

It’s BLOWING UP! The left is demanding an apology and retraction – so here’s what our owner, Kyle Reyes, has to say about that: “We honor and glorify God in everything we do – period. In our gala, we open and close in prayer. The Gospel is weaved into every aspect of the… pic.twitter.com/QbppeWwTt4 — Blue Lives Matter (@bluelivesmtr) September 6, 2026

In writing directly to Jelly Roll, the post said, “I’d encourage you to check your heart, brother. Don’t let the ways of this world lead you astray. This isn’t about politics. This is about knowing who you are as a man. And you have much to learn.“

“I very much look forward to honoring God at this gala. I wish you could be a part of it… but I believe that time would be much better spent with you diving into the Bible and finding out who you REALLY are,” the post said.

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