You're Fired: Security Boots Vindman from White House - Report

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who testified against President Donald Trump during the House impeachment hearings, has been booted from his position on the National Security Council and escorted off White House grounds.

Vindman was originally meant to leave in July, but the Friday move puts him out of the prestigious position months earlier than expected.

According to CNN, his current assignment is not known at this time.

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reported Vindman was not only booted from his position but also had to be escorted out of the White House by security.

News — Lt. Col. Vindman was just escorted out of the White House by security and told his services were no longer needed. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) February 7, 2020

Vindman’s attorney is characterizing the firing as an act of bullying by Trump.

David Pressman claimed the president’s action was simply petty “revenge.”

“LTC Vindman was asked to leave for telling the truth,” Pressman said in a statement obtained by NBC News.

“The truth has cost LTC Alexander Vindman his job, his career, and his privacy.”

The ouster comes after Vindman testified against Trump during the failed attempt to remove the executive from office.

The lieutenant colonel infamously bypassed his chain of command to voice concerns about the president, a major breach of military ethics and conduct.

Vindman claimed the July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the center of the impeachment was improper, a testimony that furthered Democrats’ narrative.

Ultimately, Trump was acquitted of all charges levied against him during a trial in the Senate.

The Ukraine expert claimed his involvement in Democrats’ impeachment of the president made him a target.

Despite the supposed threats to his life, Vindman was still seen smiling, laughing and taking selfies in public.

Vindman will now likely return to the Pentagon to await a future reassignment.

One thing’s for certain: He won’t be listening in on any presidential phone calls in the future.

