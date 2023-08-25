Fired Ukrainian Prosecutor Accuses Joe Biden of Corruption: 'They Were Being Bribed'

The Ukrainian prosecutor fired at the insistence of then-U.S. Vice President Joe Biden is alleging his firing was due to corruption in the Biden family.

In 2016, Biden strong-armed the Ukrainian government into firing Viktor Shokin, who was investigating the energy company Burisma. Biden’s son Hunter sat on the board of Burisma at the time.

The elder Biden boasted about the incident during a 2018 event held by the Council on Foreign Relations, explaining that he threatened to withhold $1 billion from Ukraine unless Shokin was fired.

WARNING: The following video contains language that some viewers will find offensive.

MUST WATCH: Here’s Joe Biden in 2018 bragging about using his power to hold up $1 BILLION in U.S. loans unless Ukraine fired the prosecutor investigating Burisma – a corrupt Ukrainian oil company paying his son $50,000 a month. Biden needs to explain his conflict of interest! pic.twitter.com/bDhaKjFNZN — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) September 25, 2019



In an interview that will air Saturday on Fox News, Shokin said he believes he was the victim of corruption.

“I do not want to deal in unproven facts, but my firm personal conviction is that, yes, this was the case,” Shokin said through a translator.

“They were being bribed. The fact that Joe Biden gave away $1 billion in U.S. money in exchange for my dismissal, my firing — isn’t that alone a case of corruption?”

Viktor Shokin – The Ukrainian Prosecutor Joe Biden BRAGGED about getting FIRED speaks out SHOKIN: “The fact that Joe Biden gave away one billion dollars – in exchange for my dismissal, my firing. – Is that alone a case of corruption?” pic.twitter.com/gy3VCc6JqE — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 25, 2023



In July, Republican Sen. Charles Grassley released an FBI form containing allegations that the Bidens received millions of dollars in bribes while Joe was vice president.

The document, which recounts what a “confidential human source” told the FBI in June 2020, says that Hunter Biden was hired by Burisma in order to protect the company through his father.

The source also claimed that a top Burisma executive felt he was “pushed to pay” the Bidens $5 million each in exchange for Shokin’s firing.

Devon Archer, a former business partner of Hunter Biden, has since testified to Congress that Burisma executives asked Hunter to “call D.C.” about the heat they were feeling from Shokin’s office.

“They requested Hunter, you know, help them with some of that pressure,” Archer said. “You know, government pressure from Ukrainian government investigations.”

Five days after that call was made, Joe Biden gave a speech in Ukraine, saying, “The office of the general prosecutor desperately needs reform.”

