Fired Ukrainian Prosecutor Accuses Joe Biden of Corruption: 'They Were Being Bribed'

 By Harold Hutchison  August 25, 2023 at 1:50pm
The Ukrainian prosecutor fired at the insistence of then-U.S. Vice President Joe Biden is alleging his firing was due to corruption in the Biden family.

In 2016, Biden strong-armed the Ukrainian government into firing Viktor Shokin, who was investigating the energy company Burisma. Biden’s son Hunter sat on the board of Burisma at the time.

The elder Biden boasted about the incident during a 2018 event held by the Council on Foreign Relations, explaining that he threatened to withhold $1 billion from Ukraine unless Shokin was fired.

WARNING: The following video contains language that some viewers will find offensive.

Kyle Rittenhouse Finds Out On Anniversary of Shooting He Could End Up in Court Again


In an interview that will air Saturday on Fox News, Shokin said he believes he was the victim of corruption.

“I do not want to deal in unproven facts, but my firm personal conviction is that, yes, this was the case,” Shokin said through a translator.

“They were being bribed. The fact that Joe Biden gave away $1 billion in U.S. money in exchange for my dismissal, my firing — isn’t that alone a case of corruption?”


In July, Republican Sen. Charles Grassley released an FBI form containing allegations that the Bidens received millions of dollars in bribes while Joe was vice president.

The document, which recounts what a “confidential human source” told the FBI in June 2020, says that Hunter Biden was hired by Burisma in order to protect the company through his father.

The source also claimed that a top Burisma executive felt he was “pushed to pay” the Bidens $5 million each in exchange for Shokin’s firing.

Devon Archer, a former business partner of Hunter Biden, has since testified to Congress that Burisma executives asked Hunter to “call D.C.” about the heat they were feeling from Shokin’s office.

“They requested Hunter, you know, help them with some of that pressure,” Archer said. “You know, government pressure from Ukrainian government investigations.”

Biden Loudly Booed While Commenting on Trump's Mug Shot

Five days after that call was made, Joe Biden gave a speech in Ukraine, saying, “The office of the general prosecutor desperately needs reform.”

Harold Hutchison
Conversation