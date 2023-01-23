Firefighter and Marine Corps Veteran Dies Unexpectedly: He Was a 'True Public Servant'

An Ohio firefighter and Marine Corps veteran died suddenly over the weekend.

“It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of one of our own. Firefighter Joshua Fanti passed away unexpectedly early this morning,” the Thompson Fire Department said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

Fanti was a father, husband, son and brother.

The Thompson Fire Department said he was a “true public servant” and “his service will not be forgotten.”

“Our condolences go out to all of his family and friends,” it said.

The post said he had served with Thompson Fire for nearly four years and recently joined the department in nearby Montville.

Montville Fire Rescue mourned Fanti in a Facebook post, saying, “We’re truly shocked to learn of his sudden passing. Please keep his family, friends, and fire family in your thoughts and prayers.”

The cause of death had not been revealed as of Monday afternoon.

Do you think firefighters are heroes? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 95% (40 Votes) No: 5% (2 Votes)

Fanti’s wife also posted about her loss.

“Last night we lost an amazing man, father, brother, husband and son,” Courtney Fanti said on Facebook.

“Josh was always the life of the party and could make anyone laugh. I had the pleasure of being with him for six plus years. We had so many amazing memories together and brought a beautiful son into the world,” she said, adding that “his laugh and smile were so contagious.”

“He was a very hard working man, firefighter, veteran, and loved his Jeeps like no other. He always made sure everyone around him was taken care of. I will always make sure everyone knew how amazing of a guy Josh was.”

She said their son, Case, “will know everything about you and share the same interest as you, I can tell already he will love Jeeps. … Case will never forget who his father was.”

Fanti added, “I love you forever Joshua Aaron Fanti … I’m so blessed to have known you and loved you, you’re at peace now.”







Her community responded with more than a hundred comments of love and support to help her through this difficult time.

Funeral arrangements were still being developed on Monday.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.