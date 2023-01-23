Parler Share
News

Firefighter and Marine Corps Veteran Dies Unexpectedly: He Was a 'True Public Servant'

 By Josiah Upper  January 23, 2023 at 1:44pm
Parler Share

An Ohio firefighter and Marine Corps veteran died suddenly over the weekend.

“It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of one of our own. Firefighter Joshua Fanti passed away unexpectedly early this morning,” the Thompson Fire Department said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

Fanti was a father, husband, son and brother.

The Thompson Fire Department said he was a “true public servant” and “his service will not be forgotten.”

“Our condolences go out to all of his family and friends,” it said.

Trending:
Gay Dads Who Allegedly Pimped Out Their Adopted Sons Are Now the Lowest Rung in a Jail Full of Hardened Criminals

The post said he had served with Thompson Fire for nearly four years and recently joined the department in nearby Montville.

Montville Fire Rescue mourned Fanti in a Facebook post, saying, “We’re truly shocked to learn of his sudden passing. Please keep his family, friends, and fire family in your thoughts and prayers.”

The cause of death had not been revealed as of Monday afternoon.

Do you think firefighters are heroes?

Fanti’s wife also posted about her loss.

“Last night we lost an amazing man, father, brother, husband and son,” Courtney Fanti said on Facebook.

“Josh was always the life of the party and could make anyone laugh. I had the pleasure of being with him for six plus years. We had so many amazing memories together and brought a beautiful son into the world,” she said, adding that “his laugh and smile were so contagious.”

“He was a very hard working man, firefighter, veteran, and loved his Jeeps like no other. He always made sure everyone around him was taken care of. I will always make sure everyone knew how amazing of a guy Josh was.”

She said their son, Case, “will know everything about you and share the same interest as you, I can tell already he will love Jeeps. … Case will never forget who his father was.”

Related:
Ghislaine Maxwell Says Epstein Was Murdered in Prison, Also Refuses to Apologize to Her Victims

Fanti added, “I love you forever Joshua Aaron Fanti … I’m so blessed to have known you and loved you, you’re at peace now.”



Her community responded with more than a hundred comments of love and support to help her through this difficult time.

Funeral arrangements were still being developed on Monday.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Parler Share
Josiah Upper
Josiah Upper is an editor and columnist for The Western Journal and Concealed Nation. He was a former contributor for Conservative Tribune, a publication of The Western Journal.




Family Shocked After Dad's Sudden and Unexplained Death at 30: 'We Need to Know Why He Collapsed'
Firefighter and Marine Corps Veteran Dies Unexpectedly: He Was a 'True Public Servant'
Alec Baldwin's Bad Day Gets Worse: New Mexico DA Goes on Live TV and Declares 'An Actor Doesn't Get a Free Pass'
Alec Baldwin's Lawyer Issues Indignant Statement After Manslaughter Charges Are Announced
Watch: Man in Bright Green 'Jesus Saves' Shirt Stands Firm as Mall of America Security Guard Orders Him to Remove It
See more...

Conversation