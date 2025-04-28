Firefighter-Paramedic Killed After Patient Attacks Him in Ambulance

A Kansas City firefighter-paramedic, Graham Hoffman, was fatally stabbed by a patient during a medical transport early Sunday in a tragic incident that has shaken the community.

Hoffman, 29, succumbed to his injuries later that afternoon, city officials confirmed, after the knife had pierced his heart, according to KCTV.

The incident occurred just after 12:30 a.m. near 152 Highway and North Oak Trafficway in Kansas City, Missouri. Emergency crews were dispatched following reports of a woman walking on the highway, raising concerns for her safety.

The woman, later identified as Shanetta Bossell, 38, was located by responding officers who requested EMS for further treatment. Hoffman and his partner began transporting her to Saint Luke’s Hospital in an ambulance.

Around 1:25 a.m., while en route, Bossell stabbed Hoffman in the chest. The ambulance stopped near Platte Purchase Road as the situation escalated.

Hoffman’s partner immediately called for emergency assistance. Additional Kansas City Fire Department and Kansas City Police Department personnel rushed to the scene to provide support, and eventually took Bossell into custody, per KCTV.

Despite the swift response, Hoffman’s injuries were too severe. He was transported to North Kansas City Hospital, where he passed away in the intensive care unit later that afternoon.

Hoffman had been with KCFD since 2022, as reported by KMBC-TV. He had dedicated his career to serving the community.

“He was an excellent paramedic who treated his patients with the highest level of skill and compassion,” KCFD Fire Chief Ross Grundyson said, praising Hoffman in a statement.

Bossell has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action, the Clay County Prosecutor’s Office announced Sunday evening.

Disturbingly, Bossell had just been charged with multiple crimes days prior to the attack. On April 23, she faced charges of assaulting a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest after allegedly attacking an off-duty officer, according to KMBC.

In that earlier incident, Bossell reportedly bit the officer and attempted to grab a knife from his vest. She posted bond on April 25, just two days before the fatal stabbing of Hoffman.

The off-duty officer’s report labeled Bossell a “danger to the public” due to the violent nature of her actions.

This history has raised questions about how she was able to act again so soon.

“Graham was 29 years old, someone who had an exceptional life ahead of him, and he died serving the community,” Mayor Quinton Lucas said.

Chief Grundyson also expressed the department’s grief, calling the attack a “senseless act.” He emphasized the loss to Hoffman’s family, friends, and the broader KCFD community.

Details of Hoffman’s funeral arrangements will be released in the coming days.

