Four New York City firefighters apprehended a man who allegedly punched a woman in the face in an apparently random attack from a bicycle in Brooklyn.

Video of the incident shows the woman fall to the ground after being struck by a man, who then rides away.

That video also shows four members of the FDNY give chase to the brazen attacker.

Surveillance cameras in Brooklyn capture @FDNY firefighters jumping into action after witnessing a cyclist punch a woman in the face. See what happens next and hear from a witness on @CBSNewYork at 11! pic.twitter.com/0uO0K5GHUF — Jenna DeAngelis (@jennamdeangelis) September 7, 2020

Police have said the man on the bike is 53-year-old Daniel Biggs, who was riding near the intersection of Haycock Street and Lewis Avenue on the evening of Aug. 26 when he punched a 60-year-old woman in the mouth, the New York Post reported.

While crime is up in New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s town following a tumultuous summer which saw the NYPD partially defunded, police apparently have help in the form of the city’s firefighters.

The firefighters took the attacker to the ground and held him until police could arrive.

A man who works in the neighborhood told WCBS-TV that he saw the entire incident.

“I just see the guy running with the bike and I see the fire department came after him,” Twin Alzokari told the outlet.

Alzokari apparently knew the victim.

“It’s bad. You can’t hit a woman. She’s very nice, the whole family. I grew up with them and they very nice,” he said.

He also had high praise for the firefighters who caught her alleged attacker.

“You feel safe. They’re always helping the community and that’s a very, very good job what they did,” he said.

Biggs, who was arrested, has a criminal history that includes an alleged assault.

On Aug. 2, the man is alleged to have slashed a 26-year-old man on the face.

Due to bail reform in the city, many alleged criminals are back out of jail quickly.

The New York Post reported that Biggs was arrested and charged with assault, menacing, harassment and attempted assault over the incident in which he was apprehended by the FDNY.

The Post further reported that Biggs was ordered to be held on a $20,000 bond, but he was ultimately set free without bail less than a week after the alleged Brooklyn bicycle attack.

Biggs has a total of 18 prior arrests on his record, according to WCBS.

