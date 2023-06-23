There is a story out of Boston that one might think would be national news. But so far, the national media does not seem interested in highlighting a story featuring a drug-fueled party with sex toys, men wearing women’s clothing, an actual dead body and, most shockingly, several small children.

The story began when the Boston Fire Department discovered alarming conditions inside a unit in a city housing development.

The fire department crew had been called to the scene on June 17 when a man in the unit had gone into cardiac arrest, according to the Boston Herald.

But when the crew arrived, they discovered alarming conditions in the Boston Housing Authority unit.

“The apartment was in extremely unsanitary conditions. Approximately 6 adults, who appeared to be males, were seen in the apartment,” the crew’s report read.

But that wasn’t the worst part.

The officers also found “four children in the back bedroom being hidden by an adult male from first responders.”

The children were reported to be ages five to 10.

It was the discovery of the children that caused a serious change in tone by the adults in the BHA apartment.

“All of the adult parties were being uncooperative and did not provide helpful information. All adults present denied having children inside the apartment,” the fire department officers reported.

Why was the presence of children so shocking?

“Sources tell the Herald the men were dressed in drag,” the Herald reported in a follow-up story.

At-Large City Councilor Michael Flaherty explained in a statement that what the fire department found was disturbing.

“This is sickening,” Flaherty said. “I was informed by people at the scene that there were drugs, alcohol, sex toys all around the apartment as well as a dead body on the floor.”

Drugs, alcohol, sex toys? It looked very much like a debauched party, of course. But what sealed the appearance of improprieties was confirmed by State Sen. Nick Collins.

“Our first responders should be commended for following through and fulfilling their duty as mandatory reporters,” Collins said, according to the paper. “No child should be exposed to what these children were allegedly exposed to.”

Council President Ed Flynn was also shocked by the incident, calling it “inhumane and horrific.”

“This underscores the need for oversight into BHA inspections and eviction practices, security efforts in developments and protocols to ensure children are safe in every BHA apartment,” Flynn said.

Thus far, the names of the men dressed as women have not been released.

This seems to be a clear case of child abuse. What were those children doing in a public housing unit that was host to a drug-fueled, sex party among cross-dressing men? Were these children being sexually assaulted by these men? If not, why were they trying to hide the children from first responders?

Why the media finds little interest in this story is shocking and disheartening. Why does the media not care about the welfare of these children? Perhaps the fact that the story also features men with transgender tendencies and the media does not want to shed a harsh light on their favorite protected class.

