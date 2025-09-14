Firefighters Defy Dem Governor to Honor Charlie Kirk with Flags at Half-Staff

Democratic Mayor John Laesch of Aurora, Illinois ordered flags to fly at full staff in the city despite proclamations from President Donald Trump and Democratic Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, according to a memo circulating on social media.

Authorities have arrested Tyler Robinson, accusing him of assassinating Turning Point USA (TPUSA) founder Charlie Kirk during a TPUSA “Prove Me Wrong” event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, during which Kirk was debating attendees on a variety of topics.

Trump ordered flags to fly at half-staff in Kirk’s memory Wednesday, while Pritzker issued a proclamation Friday ordering the flag to be flown at half-staff in honor of “victims of political violence,” avoiding any mention of Kirk.

A person on the ground in Aurora familiar with the city’s fire department confirmed the validity of the memo circulating on X to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“Good morning, all. As directed by the mayor, all City of Aurora buildings, including the fire stations, are to have their flags at full staff,” the memo from Fire Chief David McCabe of the Aurora Fire Department posted by Franck Ricci, a retired New Haven, Connecticut, firefighter, read.

“I know everyone has their own opinion on whether the flag should be at full or half-staff, but that is irrelevant. Someone will be coming around to raise all station flags to full staff.”

The memo went on to say that any manipulation of the flags to place them back at half-staff would be viewed as “a violation of a direct order.”

The source on the ground told the Daily Caller News Foundation that the local firefighters’ union reached an agreement with Laesch that no member of the union would have to raise the flag to full staff.

A video posted to X by Ricci appears to show Fire Assistance Chief of Operations Matt Anslow moving the flag to full staff.

“In flagrant disregard for unity, the mayor and chief raised the flags, chasing cheap political points over national mourning, exposing the left’s relentless pursuit of division over decency,” Ricci told the DCNF.

According to the proclamation by President Trump, flags were to be flown at half-staff until sunset Sept. 14. Pritzker’s proclamation ended the period of flying the flag at half-staff at sunset Sept. 14.

Laesch explained his order to raise the flags in a statement reported by local media outlet Fox 32 Chicago. Laesch’s statement, as reported by the outlet, does not appear to mention Kirk’s assassination.

“Our focus was on remembering the lives lost on September 11th. On Friday, our flags were raised again as we moved forward, carrying with us the spirit and memory of those who died,” Laesch said in the statement.

“I recognize that some employees and community members may not agree with this decision, but lowering the flag is a solemn act that carries great weight. The choice to do so should not be made cavalierly. Doing so diminishes the importance of the remembrance of tragedies like September 11, 2001.”

Kirk was born and raised in the Chicago suburbs less than an hour’s drive from Aurora.

Democratic Mayor Karen Bass of Los Angeles also ordered that flags be kept at full-staff, according to a post on X.

In Iowa, Johnson County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jon Green posted on Facebook he would defy the proclamation from Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds of Iowa to fly the flag at half-staff to honor Kirk.

Mayor Laesch and Chief McCabe did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the DCNF.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.