Share
News
Zak Starkey (center, in yellow) is seen on stage May 3, 2022, in Austin, Texas, with The Who during The Who Hits Back! Tour.
Zak Starkey (center, in yellow) is seen on stage May 3, 2022, in Austin, Texas, with The Who during The Who Hits Back! Tour. (Rick Kern / Getty Images)

"The Who" Fires Drummer of 29 Years Over Last Round of Live Shows

 By Bryan Chai  April 16, 2025 at 4:59pm
Share

“The Who,” the legendary British rock band, has parted ways with their drummer of 29 years, Zak Starkey.

The decision follows a reported disagreement during their recent live performances.

Reports first broke Tuesday that the band announced the move, stating it was a collective decision after their latest round of shows in London. Starkey, 59, had been with the band since 1996, per the U.K. Mirror.

Starkey, the son of legendary Beatles drummer Ringo Starr according to The Sun, joined “The Who” during their Quadrophenia tour that year.

His departure marks the end of a long tenure with the iconic group.

The split appears to stem from tensions during the band’s March 2025 Teenage Cancer Trust charity shows at the Royal Albert Hall.

A representative described it as a mutual decision.

Frontman Roger Daltrey reportedly expressed frustration with Starkey’s drumming style during the performances, according to The Guardian. Daltrey paused a song to complain that he couldn’t sing with the “drums going boom, boom, boom.”

“The Who” statement emphasized admiration for Starkey, wishing him well in his future endeavors: “The band made a collective decision to part ways with Zak after this round of shows at the Royal Albert Hall. They have nothing but admiration for him and wish him the very best for his future.”

However, no specific reason beyond the collective decision was detailed.

One source told The Mirror that, “It’s a little acrimonious to say the least.”

The band, formed in 1964, has a history of drummer changes. Starkey followed fellow former “The Who” drummers like Keith Moon (the original), Kenney Jones, and Simon Phillips.

Daltrey and guitarist Pete Townshend, the band’s founding members, remain the constant figures.

Starkey’s exit leaves their future drumming plans uncertain.

Related:
Bill Gates' Ex-Wife Says He 'Betrayed' Her Values in a 'Disturbing' Way

“The Who” last released a studio album, “Who,” in 2019.

Their focus has since been on live performances (and live performance albums), making Starkey’s role significant. No immediate replacement has been named.

The band’s management has promised updates as they plan their next steps.

Starkey’s 29-year tenure included major tours and the 2019 album, and his departure closes a significant chapter for “The Who.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




"The Who" Fires Drummer of 29 Years Over Last Round of Live Shows
Bill Gates' Ex-Wife Says He 'Betrayed' Her Values in a 'Disturbing' Way
Lawmakers Urge Kash Patel to Investigate 5 Deaths Covered Up by the Biden Administration: Report
Haunting Final Internet Search of Gene Hackman's Wife Revealed: Report
Trump DOJ Announces Legal Action Against State That Refuses to Comply with Transgender Directive
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation