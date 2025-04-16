"The Who" Fires Drummer of 29 Years Over Last Round of Live Shows

“The Who,” the legendary British rock band, has parted ways with their drummer of 29 years, Zak Starkey.

The decision follows a reported disagreement during their recent live performances.

Reports first broke Tuesday that the band announced the move, stating it was a collective decision after their latest round of shows in London. Starkey, 59, had been with the band since 1996, per the U.K. Mirror.

Starkey, the son of legendary Beatles drummer Ringo Starr according to The Sun, joined “The Who” during their Quadrophenia tour that year.

His departure marks the end of a long tenure with the iconic group.

The split appears to stem from tensions during the band’s March 2025 Teenage Cancer Trust charity shows at the Royal Albert Hall.

A representative described it as a mutual decision.

Frontman Roger Daltrey reportedly expressed frustration with Starkey’s drumming style during the performances, according to The Guardian. Daltrey paused a song to complain that he couldn’t sing with the “drums going boom, boom, boom.”

“The Who” statement emphasized admiration for Starkey, wishing him well in his future endeavors: “The band made a collective decision to part ways with Zak after this round of shows at the Royal Albert Hall. They have nothing but admiration for him and wish him the very best for his future.”

However, no specific reason beyond the collective decision was detailed.

One source told The Mirror that, “It’s a little acrimonious to say the least.”

The band, formed in 1964, has a history of drummer changes. Starkey followed fellow former “The Who” drummers like Keith Moon (the original), Kenney Jones, and Simon Phillips.

Daltrey and guitarist Pete Townshend, the band’s founding members, remain the constant figures.

Starkey’s exit leaves their future drumming plans uncertain.

“The Who” last released a studio album, “Who,” in 2019.

Their focus has since been on live performances (and live performance albums), making Starkey’s role significant. No immediate replacement has been named.

The band’s management has promised updates as they plan their next steps.

Starkey’s 29-year tenure included major tours and the 2019 album, and his departure closes a significant chapter for “The Who.”

