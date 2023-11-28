Share
First American Hostage Released Under Cease-Fire Deal Is Relative of Dem Donor Who Bought Hunter Biden's Art

 By Randy DeSoto  November 27, 2023 at 6:15pm
The first American released under the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas is the relative of Liz Hirsh Naftali, a major contributor to President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign.

Naftali also made headlines earlier this year after it was revealed she had paid a substantial amount of money to purchase first son Hunter Biden’s artwork, according to Business Insider.

Further, President Biden appointed Naftali to the Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad in July 2022.

Naftali is the great-aunt of 4-year-old Abigail Mor Idan, who was among the 17 hostages released by Hamas on Sunday, CBS News reported.

Idan is a dual U.S. – Israeli citizen.

Benjamin Weingarten, editor-at-large of Real Clear Investigations, posted on X on Monday, “So you’re telling me that the great-aunt of the youngest American hostage — and first American — to be released by Hamas is a buyer of Hunter Biden’s art, who was then appointed by Joe Biden to the U.S. Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad?”

Weingarten later added it is not clear if Naftali bought Hunter’s artwork and then President Biden appointed her to the commission or he appointed her to the commission and she turned around and bought Hunter’s art.

Should Biden be impeached?

Naftali is a Los Angeles real-estate investor who has given $13,414 to the Biden campaign and $29,700 to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee this year, Business Insider reported in July.

The Democratic donor was featured on NBC Nightly News talking about Idan’s abduction earlier this month.

On Saturday, former President Donald Trump noted the lack of Americans who had been freed up to that point.

“Has anybody noticed that Hamas has returned people from other Countries but, so far, has not returned one American Hostage?” he posted on Truth Social.

“There is only one reason for that, NO RESPECT FOR OUR COUNTRY OR OUR LEADERSHIP. This is a very sad and dark period of America!” the 45th president added.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan told ABC News earlier this month there were nine missing American citizens believed to be either held hostage or killed by Hamas.

Idan’s release makes that number one less American unaccounted for.

