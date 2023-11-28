First American Hostage Released Under Cease-Fire Deal Is Relative of Dem Donor Who Bought Hunter Biden's Art
The first American released under the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas is the relative of Liz Hirsh Naftali, a major contributor to President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign.
Naftali also made headlines earlier this year after it was revealed she had paid a substantial amount of money to purchase first son Hunter Biden’s artwork, according to Business Insider.
Further, President Biden appointed Naftali to the Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad in July 2022.
Naftali is the great-aunt of 4-year-old Abigail Mor Idan, who was among the 17 hostages released by Hamas on Sunday, CBS News reported.
Idan is a dual U.S. – Israeli citizen.
Benjamin Weingarten, editor-at-large of Real Clear Investigations, posted on X on Monday, “So you’re telling me that the great-aunt of the youngest American hostage — and first American — to be released by Hamas is a buyer of Hunter Biden’s art, who was then appointed by Joe Biden to the U.S. Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad?”
The swap of hostages for jihadists is likely to prove disastrous for Israel.
What this little girl endured and will endure for the rest of her life is unthinkable — as is the case for all the hostages and their families.
That the Bidens’ corruption makes this fact pattern at… pic.twitter.com/FxIOGViR9W
— Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) November 27, 2023
Weingarten later added it is not clear if Naftali bought Hunter’s artwork and then President Biden appointed her to the commission or he appointed her to the commission and she turned around and bought Hunter’s art.
*Addendum to initial post. The timeline is not clear as to when Ms. Naftali bought Hunter Biden’s art vs. when she was appointed by Joe Biden to the relevant commission. Hunter’s former biz associate Eric Schwerin was tabbed for that commission previously by President Obama
— Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) November 27, 2023
Naftali is a Los Angeles real-estate investor who has given $13,414 to the Biden campaign and $29,700 to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee this year, Business Insider reported in July.
The Democratic donor was featured on NBC Nightly News talking about Idan’s abduction earlier this month.
.@lesterholtnbc sat down with 12 family members of hostages taken in Israel that are being held in Gaza.
Liz Hirsh Naftali’s relative, a three-year-old girl, was taken after her parents were killed in Hamas’ attack. pic.twitter.com/Vzv8cQNCW5
— NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) November 14, 2023
On Saturday, former President Donald Trump noted the lack of Americans who had been freed up to that point.
“Has anybody noticed that Hamas has returned people from other Countries but, so far, has not returned one American Hostage?” he posted on Truth Social.
“There is only one reason for that, NO RESPECT FOR OUR COUNTRY OR OUR LEADERSHIP. This is a very sad and dark period of America!” the 45th president added.
National security adviser Jake Sullivan told ABC News earlier this month there were nine missing American citizens believed to be either held hostage or killed by Hamas.
Nine American citizens are still missing after Hamas attack on Israel last month, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan tells @JonKarl.
“I will personally be seeing family members of the American hostages this coming week.” https://t.co/o0UxYIEO8k pic.twitter.com/HqYlmhOBp4
— This Week (@ThisWeekABC) November 12, 2023
Idan’s release makes that number one less American unaccounted for.
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.