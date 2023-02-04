First Biden's Son, Now Biden's Cabinet: Top-Level Official Under Congressional Investigation for Secret Chinese Dealings

Things just seem to be going from bad to worse for President Joe Biden’s administration these days, as now a member of his cabinet is under federal investigation.

The member in question is Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry, who is now under investigation by the House Oversight and Accountability Committee for his secretive dealings with the Chinese government.

On Thursday, Fox News reported that GOP Committee Chairman James Comer of Kentucky sent a letter to Kerry informing him of the investigation regarding his climate negotiations with the Chinese Communist Party.

Yet the letter also makes clear that Kerry has so far ignored the previous requests by Comer and other Republicans to provide them with the relevant documentation needed to conduct the investigation.

“To date, you have failed to respond to any of our requests,” the letter states, “Yet, you continue to engage in activities that could undermine our economic health, skirt congressional authority, and threaten foreign policy under the guise of climate advocacy.”

The letter further clarified that Kerry’s refusal to cooperate with the investigation is a national security issue. “The Committee requests documents and information to understand your role and provide necessary transparency over the SPEC and its activities. As a member of the President’s cabinet, you should be representing the United States’ interests. Your statements, however, consistently show disregard for American national security and taxpayer dollars.”

Indeed, this is a massive national security issue. Here we have one of the top officials in the Biden administration engaging in crucial negotiations with a foreign power, and he has not been forthcoming about the details of those negotiations.

This is even worse when one considers that the nation in question is China, a foreign adversary of the United States, at a time when tensions between the two nations are at an all-time high.

Not to mention, the timing of this investigation could not have been worse, coinciding with the appearance of a Chinese “weather” balloon over the United States that is causing panic.

This also puts the Biden administration in an even tougher position at a time when the behavior of several people in Biden’s circle is under the spotlight.

First, there is the fact that Biden himself is in a world of trouble because of the classified documents scandal, a situation that is causing a massive headache for his administration after putting Trump under investigation for the same thing.

Then there is the ongoing saga regarding his son Hunter Biden, who is under investigation for his questionable business dealings and the contents of his infamous laptop.

This situation has also worsened for the Biden administration in recent months, as it was revealed in the “Twitter files” that Big Tech had actively censored stories about Hunter Biden in the build-up to the 2020 election.

Now Biden’s cabinet is in serious trouble with this latest investigation. John Kerry is facing some serious questions about his dealings with a government that is perhaps our biggest international rival.

The fact that he has not been very cooperative or forthcoming with the investigation is a really bad look for him, and will naturally lead many to speculate about the nature of these dealings.

Needless to say, the Biden administration is in crisis. The president, his son, and a member of his cabinet are all in the spotlight for various scandals that have tarnished this administration’s image in the eyes of the public.

We need real leaders who are honest and transparent with the American people. The Biden administration has repeatedly shown that they are not those leaders.

