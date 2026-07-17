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Nirav Shah, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, marches during a demonstration outside of a federal immigration office after a man was fatally shot by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, on July 14, 2026, in Scarborough, Maine.
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Nirav Shah, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, marches during a demonstration outside of a federal immigration office after a man was fatally shot by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, on July 14, 2026, in Scarborough, Maine. (Ryan Murphy / Getty Images)

First Debate to Replace Platner Reveals Just How Much Trouble Maine Dems Are In

 By C. Douglas Golden  July 17, 2026 at 5:27am
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Hoo boy.

If you missed the first set of debates for the Maine Democrats to decide who they’re going to put on the ballot to replace the disgraced and withdrawn Graham Platner because you had anything better to do with your life, I envy you.

Let me sum up what happened as quickly as possible: The first half was painful. The second half was laughable.

Eight candidates were competing to see who the Maine Democrats pick at a July 25 party convention. The first half included candidates who ran for different races during the primaries this year and lost but got at least 20 percent of the vote, according to CNN: Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, former Maine Senate President Troy Jackson, epidemiologist and public health official Nirav Shah, and Jordan Wood, former chief of staff for ex-U.S. Rep. Katie Porter who was third in the close vote for the Democratic nomination in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District.

The second part was very politically called “an undercard of sorts, with four lesser-known candidates looking to break through in the abbreviated race” by CNN. It included the race’s potential breakthrough candidate to capture the same independent energy that Platner did: Dan Kleban, the Maine Beer Company founder who was squeezed out of the Senate race by Platner and establishment favorite Gov. Janet Mills.

It also included this guy:

Will Susan Collins keep her seat in the Senate?

At the very least, Webb generated some interest in the second hour. The first included a bunch of people who mostly agreed with each other on far-left talking points that have become anodyne this election year, delivered in a manner that didn’t even rise to the low bar of performance that word implies.

From CNN:

None of the candidates in Thursday night’s debate could replicate the political skills that allowed Platner to emerge as a viral sensation, elbow a two-term governor out of the race and poll neck-and-neck with Collins before he ended his campaign after a woman accused him of rape — allegations he has denied. Shah’s delivery was one-note and Bellows’ was halting. Wood often turned to his notes. Jackson frequently cleared his throat and changed directions mid-sentence.

Bellows, who tried to get Donald Trump disqualified from Maine’s 2024 presidential ballot due to the events of Jan. 6, 2021, is arguably the favorite in this race, and even the moderators were calling her out for non-answer answers:

Related:
Total Depravity: Mamdani Team's 'Fixer' Raced to Maine to Protect Accused Rapist Graham Platner

TL;DR: If you know what it’s like to not have money, Shenna Bellows knows how you feel. That means she’ll get the money. Trust her, she’s got the answer — unlike the thousands of other politicians who have made this empty promise, sometimes with specifics, and failed.

She did brag about trying to disqualify Trump, though. And while this might endear her to Democrats longing for the sugar high of Platnermania, swing voters considering Republican Sen. Susan Collins aren’t going to like this kind of stuff:

Jordan Wood, meanwhile, made the mistake of bringing up his ex-boss, whose career ended in ignominy with a pitiful run at the California governorship amid spouse and staff abuse scandals:

Shah, meanwhile, argued such points as the fact that arresting and deposing narcoterrorist dictator Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela actually made America less safe:

He also thinks money grows on trees:

Then there was the undercard — mostly a second-chance for Kleban, but also for a few other local nut jobs like Elizabeth Dickerson, who’s running since she’s “very interested in climate.”

There was Webb, who seemed to be running (you will not be surprised to learn) on transgender issues:

And then there was David Costello, who reminded us all why we were here by noting that Graham Platner allegedly voted for him:

Kleban showed that he had some chops, although the non-answer answer was strong with him, too:

And then there was this exchange:

You don’t say.

But that eight-for-eight in terms of Medicare-for-all is a pretty telling statement: For all the stiltedness of the first debate and the inadvertent hilarity of the second, there was across-the-board agreement in terms of far-left talking points. Yes on single-payer health care. Yes on illegal immigration, no on Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Yes on Gaza, no on Israel. Yes on whatever the Platner class tells them to do, no on Graham Platner’s behavior.

The problem is that Platner, for all of his abhorrent behavior, hateful positions, and clear mental health challenges that should have ruled him out as a candidate from the get-go, had some charisma. These people are a melange of striver functionaries and weirdos. Absent some transformation before the July 23 debate hosted by CNN, the Democrats are in deep trouble if these Temu Platners are who they hope to overcome Susan Collins with.

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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