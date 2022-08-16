In yet another reminder that many pets deserve better than their human owners, a dog was infected with monkeypox by a non-monogamous gay couple, one of whom is HIV-positive.

This is the first suspected case of human-to-pet transmission of the virus, according to the medical journal The Lancet.

The shocking diagnosis was made after the homosexual couple visited a hospital in Paris on June 10.

The couple’s 4-year-old male greyhound began suffering anal lesions after contracting monkeypox from its owners, who experienced rashes, lesions and anal ulcerations six days after having sex with other partners.

The gay couple — a 44-year-old, HIV-positive Latino man and a 27-year-old HIV-negative white man — slept in the same bed with their dog.

The Lancet sounded the alarm, urging monkeypox-infected individuals to distance themselves from their pets in order to prevent viral transmission.

“Our findings should prompt debate on the need to isolate pets from monkeypox virus-positive individuals,” the medical journal warned.

On June 24 — two weeks after the gay couple’s dog contracted monkeypox from them in France — the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidance warning that infected people “can spread Monkeypox virus to animals through close contact, including petting, cuddling, hugging, kissing, licking, sharing sleeping areas, and sharing food.”

Since this infected couple slept with their dog (which many pet owners do), it’s not surprising the greyhound contracted the virus. What is surprising is that the couple continued to be promiscuous even though one of the partners is HIV-positive.

The fact that monkeypox has mushroomed primarily in the LGBT community and this pattern has been largely downplayed by the establishment media spotlights once again that “science” has been politicized to protect the left’s sacred cows.

A startling finding suggests that promiscuous gay men are driving the epidemic.

According to the CDC, a whopping 73 percent of men who contracted monkeypox had two to 10 sexual partners in the three weeks before they became symptomatic, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Of these men, nearly 20 percent reported having 10 or more sex partners during this period.

In other words, monkeypox is rabidly spreading among gay men who have sex with lots of other gay men.

Numerous Twitter users pointed out the hypocrisy of the liberal media and so-called experts’ refusal to condemn the irresponsible behavior that’s driving this public health emergency.

It’ll be interesting to see how the corporate media and public health “experts” spin the damning fact patterns emerging from this latest crisis unfolding under Joe Biden’s failed presidency.

