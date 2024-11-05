First Election Results Come In: Kamala Has Already Fumbled Away a Clean Biden Sweep from 2020

If the residents of Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, have anything to say about the presidential election, it might be a long Election Day for Kamala Harris, from one midnight to another.

The tiny Granite State hamlet along the U.S.-Canada border, as many might be aware of, has always been the first locale to vote in the presidential election, with the residents casting their vote just after 12:00 a.m. Eastern at a local hotel.

“While Dixville Notch isn’t always predictive of the eventual winner – or even the state’s pick – its annual production, despite a dwindling population, is a success story for local leaders and a reason to smile for political junkies eager for an early taste of the day’s events,” CNN reported.

There were six voters this year, compared with five in 2020 and seven in 2016. What’s different this time, too, is that they were evenly divided — which isn’t exactly going to shift New Hampshire or the nation, but it provides a microcosmic bellwether for just how opinions of the candidates and parties have changed.

“Dixville Notch voters have supported the Democratic nominee the last two presidential elections, with the township in 2020 unanimously casting five votes for President Joe Biden and with Hillary Clinton in 2016 winning four of seven votes — two went to Trump and one to Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson,” CNN noted.

The Western Journal’s small editorial team is fighting to bring you the Truth on Election Day. Support our efforts, join the fight and gain access to exclusive election analysis with a Western Journal Membership.

And then, in January, the town’s six residents took part in the GOP primary — casting all their votes for former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

This time, however, the four registered Republicans and two independents voted three apiece for Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

And, keep in mind, at least one of the Republicans announced that he was going to be voting for Kamala.

Are you planning to vote? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 97% (32 Votes) No: 3% (1 Votes)

Les Otten, 75, said he’d been “a Republican ever since I was seven years old.” But he was still going for Harris.

“Nowhere in the Pledge of Allegiance does it say anything about pledging your allegiance to a person,” Otten said.

“And I think at the end of the day, Trump has made it clear that you need to pledge allegiance to him, and he alone can fix this, and that is as anti-democratic as I can understand.”

However, he said that the early voting was “a civics lesson for the country” and that “if we can help people get out and understand that voting is an important part of their right as an American citizen, that’s perhaps the key to what we’re doing.”

He’s also the lead developer for the Balsams Hotel, the “now-dormant” spot where the voting takes place. The redevelopment will reportedly start next summer, but he added that “as long as we’re here and we’re property owners and we have, you know, our toothbrush in our bathrooms, we might as well exercise our right to vote.”

Which probably isn’t an uncommon reaction in a place that gave its votes unanimously to Biden and cast only two of three dissenting votes against Hillary Clinton in 2016 for Trump himself.

The only time aside from Biden’s 2020 win in the village that the vote was unanimous in Dixville Notch, it must be noted, was the first time it was done: 1960, according to WMUR-TV, when Richard Nixon got all the votes.

This time, despite Libertarian Party nominee Chase Oliver and Green Party nominee Jill Stein being on the ballot in the state, neither peeled votes away from Trump.

New Hampshire isn’t really a swing state, although the 15-minute voting process was illuminating.

Despite the fact that “national reporters … often outnumber the voters” in the town, they knew that America’s eyes — at least for a brief moment just after midnight on Election Day — would be upon them. They voted accordingly, and people noticed.

BREAKING: The first 6 ballots of the 2024 election were just counted in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire. Trump: 3

Harris: 3 In 2020, all of the votes went to Biden. pic.twitter.com/b6nehL6Nzj — Kassy Akiva (@KassyAkiva) November 5, 2024

The tiny town of Dixville Notch, New Hampshire has a tradition of midnight voting. In 2020, Joe Biden received all 5 votes. Trump received 0. Tonight, Donald Trump won 3/6 votes. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4fRIVZnkhB — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) November 5, 2024

Dixville Notch, New Hampshire just conducted their iconic midnight election. In 2020, Trump received 0 votes, and Biden received all 5 votes. TODAY, THE STORY HAS FLIPPED Trump got 3/6 votes, and Kamala got 3 votes. This is a foreshadowing of the incoming historic landslide. pic.twitter.com/k8L1xS9fRe — George (@BehizyTweets) November 5, 2024

According to ABC News, former Sen. Kelly Ayotte, the GOP gubernatorial candidate, received five out of six votes.

The race between Ayotte and Democratic nominee Joyce Craig is considered one of the closest during the 2024 cycle, as both women seek to replace popular outgoing GOP Gov. Chris Sununu.

In the 2nd Congressional District vote, four residents voted for Democrat Maggie Goodlander and two for Republican Lily Tang Williams, who went viral for her debate performance against Goodlander.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.