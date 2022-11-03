First Elon Musk Humiliated Her, Now AOC Is Getting Even Worse News from Her Own Party

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York felt the wrath of Elon Musk’s humor this week after the progressive firebrand lawmaker dramatically complained about the future rollout of an $8 per month premium Twitter subscription plan that aims to offer users verification as one of the perks.

“Lmao at a billionaire earnestly trying to sell people on the idea that ‘free speech’ is actually a $8/mo subscription plan,” she wrote on Wednesday. Musk’s response set the internet on fire.

Your feedback is appreciated, now pay $8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2022

“Your feedback is appreciated, now pay $8,” Musk responded, generating mountains of hilarious memes and replies. The two sparred in several follow-up tweets.

However, AOC has bigger problems on her hands than getting humiliated on Twitter by its new owner. Democrats in New York who were once hardcore fans of the progressive lawmaker have begun to turn on her. That was evidenced Thursday morning during a “Fox & Friends First” interview with Rev. Ruben Diaz, Sr., a Democratic New York state senator who said he stopped supporting Ocasio-Cortez long ago.

“She lost me a long time ago when she opposed the 25,000 jobs that Amazon wanted to bring to New York,” Rev. Diaz said, according to Fox News.

He added, “[Progressives] were releasing criminals into the street, favoring the open borders, allowing all kinds of people to come through the borders without checking. She opposes the police officers in the subways…”

As the president of New York’s Hispanic Clergy Organization, the reverend said that Hispanics are turning on her, too, which correlates with the seismic shift in Hispanic support for Republicans across the country, as NBC News was forced to admit last month.

“The Hispanic community — I’m a Hispanic — we are turning. We are turning, and we are fed up,” Diaz said. He doubled down by asking for support for Tina Forte, the Republican challenger for AOC’s House seat.

“We are asking everyone to vote for Tina Forte… even though I am a Hispanic, I am asking the Hispanic community, my parishioners, my fellow ministers to vote for Tina Forte…” Diaz said, adding that he also supports gubernatorial candidate and Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin over Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul.

He voiced his support for Forte in a recent tweet, adding that he believes it’s “time to fire” Ocasio-Cortez.

Some of Ocasio-Cortez’s once-loyal constituents are also speaking out against her and making political waves. In the same interview with Diaz, Fox News host Todd Piro played footage from a recent town hall event during which Ocasio-Cortez was decimated by some of the audience members.

“You’re a coward, you’re a progressive socialist. You have done nothing. Tulsi Gabbard has shown guts, where you’ve shown cowardice. I believed in you, and you became the very thing you sought to fight against,” one angry man in the audience shouted.







Ocasio-Cortez will likely secure a third term of her 14th District seat on Nov. 8. However, it’s notable that some New York Democrats have finally admitted that they might have been sold a false bill of goods by radical progressives like AOC and other members of the “squad.”

One only needs to glance at the race between Zeldin and Hochul to realize that New York isn’t the Democrat stronghold it might have been as recently as a few years ago. As New York Magazine reported, Zeldin is surging to the point where a Republican gubernatorial victory on Nov. 8 is no longer implausible.

As it turns out, even Democrats in New York are sick of record-high crime, record-high inflation and other reckless progressive policies that have wreaked havoc on this country.

