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FBI Director Kash Patel speaks as Attorney General Todd Blanche listens during a news conference at the Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice building on Aug. 5, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
FBI Director Kash Patel speaks as Attorney General Todd Blanche listens during a news conference at the Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice building on Aug. 5, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

First-Ever Terror-Court Deportation Boots Afghan Woman Accused of Aiding ISIS Mass-Shooting Plot

 By Michael Austin  September 20, 2026 at 3:00am
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The Department of Justice deported an Afghan national who allegedly helped her family attempt an Islamic mass shooting on election day in 2024.

Nazira Haji Zada, 47, who was living in Fort Worth, Texas, was removed after “conceding that she is an alien terrorist,” per a Department of Justice news release on Sept. 11.

Zada helped to organize the ISIS-inspired election day terror attempt, which was to be carried out by her son, Abdullah Haji Zada, and son-in-law, Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi.

She was deported under the United States Alien Terrorist Removal Court — which Congress had created decades ago but had never before been used to remove a terrorist from the country.

The order of removal came on Aug. 20, and the document was unsealed on Sept. 11.

“The government used classified information to establish that Zada is an alien terrorist,” the Department of Justice said.

“Additionally, the government provided Zada and her lawyers, two federal public defenders, with approximately half a terabyte of documents supporting the government’s case.”

Zada and her lawyers then conceded she was indeed a terrorist, which led to her removal from the country.

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Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a statement that “this landmark case, resulting in the prompt removal of this alien terrorist to her country of origin, is a win for national security and the rule of law.”

“Those who support and condone terrorism should not be living in the United States, and this first-ever case before the ATRC shows how the Department will use every tool at its disposal to protect our country,” he added.

FBI Director Kash Patel meanwhile said that “this is a historic and vitally important step in our work to protect the U.S. homeland from terrorism.”

“An individual who supported a plot by ISIS-sympathizing family members to commit an attack in America has paid the price for that,” he continued.

“She came to our country, betrayed it, and has now lost the right to live here and enjoy our democratic freedoms. This FBI and our Justice Department partners will protect the American people from the threat of terrorism, using all means necessary.”

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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